"Girls are soft" — Saucy Santana clarifies his comments on women not being as strong as men after backlash

Saucy Santana, aka Rashad Jamiyl Spain, has often been the subject of controversy because of his hot takes on gender, dating, and other topics. The 28-year-old rapper was the subject of criticism again on May 26 when he shared an Instagram story comparing girls with boys.

However, the Shisha rapper clarified his statements in another Instagram story later that evening. Santana began by addressing that he identifies as a man no matter what people say. The rapper also remarked that girls were 'soft' and not as competitive and 'cutthroat' as boys.

"I grew up around a lot of girls, and girls are soft. They can’t maneuver like n**gas because we’re really cutthroat, and y’all really not like that," Saucy Santana remarked in the Instagram story.

Saucy Santana explains himself after getting severe backlash over his comments on girls

In a now-deleted Instagram story on May 26, Saucy Santana commented on the difference between men and women. The rapper inferred that women can never think and move like men.

"Girls don’t got the [same] strength as [expletive]. They don’t. I grew up around nothing but girls. I hate when girls be like, ‘I’m a dog. I’m a man. I act just like a [expletive] out here," Saucy Santana remarked in the Instagram story.

Furthermore, he blamed 'the estrogen' for the alleged discrepancy. The rapper continued:

“No, y’all don’t, baby. Y’all [are] just soft. Y’all [act like] females. It’s the estrogen, baby. You cannot move like a [expletive]. You cannot think like a [expletive]. You cannot move like a man. I want y’all to stop lying to yourselves.”

The Shisha rapper's comments were severely criticized in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk's repost. "Why is HE speaking on us?" demanded one user. “Wrong or right, you are the WRONG MESSENGER,” read another response as the post was flooded with many comments criticizing the rapper.

Saucy Santana took to Instagram Stories again that evening and clarified his previous statement. The Bop Bop singer started by explaining that most viewers didn't get the essence of his words and only 'read the headline.' Thereafter, he asserted that his pronouns are he/him and that he has always been a man regardless of the 'lashes and nails and the pretty face.'

"So, I'm not gon' take it personal. Cause I know a lot of y'all really read, like, headlines. So everybody read the headline, nobody got the message. When it comes to me, it's always giving he/him. I'm a boy, I'm a man, I'm a [expletive]. Whatever y'all wanna feel like. Regardless of how much you see lashes and nails and the pretty face, I'm a boy."

Thereafter, Santana talked about how his male dates misunderstand him, doubting his gender because of the perceived 'feminine energy'.

"They gag, they be like, 'Yo, you really act like a [expletive]. Yo, you really a man.' Duh! People see me and see the feminine energy and emotes and they be like, 'Oh, he think he a girl.' No, I'm a [expletive], a dog-[expletive] [expletive]," continued Saucy Santana.

The 28-year-old finally clarified his comments on girls, explaining that he meant it in the aforementioned context.

"And that's how I know. I grew up a lot of girls, and girls are soft. And they can't maneuver like n***as 'cause we really cutthroat, and y'all really not like that," concluded Santana.

Saucy Santana revealed that he doesn't want his son to be gay

Saucy Santana made an appearance on VH1's For The Fellas on December 15, 2023. On being asked by host Brian B-Mac McIntosh whether he wanted kids, the rapper replied that he didn't want him to be gay.

"If I had a son, I wouldn't want my son to be gay. And, not because nothing is wrong with it but because of everything that I went through," he commented.

In another clip released by VH1, Devale Ellis probed Santana by asking him whether not wanting a gay son was a reflection of his innate self-hate. In reply, the rapper explained that he loved himself more than anybody but facing the circumstances that he went through wasn't easy.

"You want the world to treat gay people better. You can't control that," explained Saucy Santana.

The response was met with a lot of appreciation and positivity from the internet, and many people came forward to support the rapper and empathize with his statement.