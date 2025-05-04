"Glad yiqi stood up for herself" — Fans laud SNH48 star Yuan Yiqi as she goes viral for confronting man who allegedly filmed her in secret mid-flight

Former SNH48 member Yuan Yiqi recently drew widespread praise after a video of hers went viral. The video showed her confronting a man who allegedly filmed her without permission during a flight.

The incident occurred on a journey from Guangzhou to Shanghai and quickly gained traction after the clip surfaced online. As Yuan Yiqi exited the airport and greeted fans, she noticed a man who had reportedly recorded her mid-flight. He was also allegedly making demeaning remarks about women with his companions.

Without hesitation, she approached him and called out his actions. When the man denied filming her, Yuan Yiqi stood firm. She reportedly showed her phone as proof and challenged him to admit what he had done. Fans at the airport around them backed her up. They demanded that the man reveal his phone content to confirm the accusation.

According to Dimsum Daily, the man had changed seats multiple times during the flight to get closer to her and later followed her near the airport restroom. This raised even more concern about his intentions. She told the man,

"Hello, please refrain from filming me on the plane next time, and from making derogatory remarks about women with your friends. You dare to say but not admit it."

As the clips spread online, fans expressed anger at the man’s behavior and praised Yuan for handling the situation gracefully and assertively. An X user,

"I’m so glad yiqi stood up for herself"

Expand Tweet

Her calm response struck a chord with many. They applauded her for standing up against invasive and disrespectful conduct.

"If there were no cameras, Qiqi would've already slapped you. Too bad she's keeping up her image as an artist, you're lucky, bro," a fan mentioned.

"It's always cool when someone speaks out about their basic rights. As a celebrity, that's not easy," another netizen wrote.

"The spirit of a woman is admirable And a pathetic j*rk Sneakily filming others with hidden cameras While shamelessly refusing to admit their wrongs And picking fights with those who seem physically weaker Is the kind of behavior only a fool would do in any country," a person added.

"TELL HIM QUEEN!!!," a fan commented.

Others also condemned the behavior of the accused man. They stated that one should learn to respect the boundaries of the celebrities.

"Definitely China's problem... Next time, the phone in China should active the sound (cannot silent it) every time they take a photo," a fan remarked.

"In fact, I'm quite scare if that man did something to Yuan Yiqi. She is too small," a user commented.

"Oh, wait... Is yyq really that popular in Korea too? I'm shocked Damn, but that disgusting guy can go eat shit, secretly filming on the plane and then insulting me to my face, what the hell does that mean?," an X user wrote.

About Yuan Yiqi’s career, solo debut, and recent achievements

Yuan Yiqi was born on March 19, 2000, in Sichuan. She joined SNH48 as part of its 7th generation in 2016. She was a member of Team HII and also the fan-selected sub-unit DEMOON. Over time, she grew in popularity, eventually winning first place at the SNH48 Group Annual Youth Festival two years in a row. This achievement led to her early graduation from the group.

She became an honorary graduate and an SNH48’s Dream Star Palace member. In November 2024, Yuan officially graduated from SNH48 and announced her plans to pursue a solo career.

Yuan Yiqi's farewell stage performances were held at the SNH48 Star Dream Theatre, where she performed her graduation track, Dream River. She later revealed to the media that she was working on new music and exploring fresh styles. Shortly after, she established her studio to support her solo activities.

Yuan Yiqi released her solo EP titled Gummy. It blended retro funk and R&B and launched a solo tour in December 2024 with stops in Guangzhou, Fuzhou, and Changsha. She previously made her solo debut in 2020 with the single I Don’t Wanna Be With You.

Yuan Yiqi's recent solo activities and decision to speak out have drawn attention, with some noting a rise in her visibility as an individual artist.

