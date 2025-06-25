"God bless Skz for this decision"- Fans react as Stray Kids end their concert early due to extreme heat, slam organizers for inadequate preparation

On June 23, 2025, Stray Kids ended their third world tour titled 'Dominate' due to the extreme heat, which was held at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, leaving the fandom impressed. The netizens praised the eight-member group for their thoughtful decision and prioritized the health of the band and the audience present at the scene. Many fans online shared that many individuals needed medical evacuation.

Simultaneously, netizens slammed the organizers, The Nationals Stadium, for not handling the situation professionally. They accused them of inadequate preparation of water and its availability. Many individuals suggested that they should have organized everything in advance to tackle the extreme heat of summer.

Subsequently, the news about Stray Kids concluded the concert earlier to ensure everyone's safety and health circulated on social media. The fandom praised their decision, and an X user tweeted:

"Stray Kids are so right to end the concert early. Here in Brazil, 2 years ago if I'm not mistaken, a girl d*ed on a concert because of the heat. After that, water is FREE on concerts in Brazil. Gods bless Skz for this decision."

The fandom stated that they were grateful to Stray Kids for making a sensible decision.

"It’s okay hyunjin, We STAYs aren’t upset, we are in fact grateful the concert has ended for our health. We truly understand stray kids tried their all,"- a fan reacted.

"Stray Kids have ended the concert early to ensure everyone’s safety due to the heat and people passing out, please everyone take care of yourselves and I hope the kids are okay too, this is entirely the organisers fault, they should have been prepared in advance due to the weather warnings,"- a fan shared.

"this is just heartbreaking please if you were at the concert PLEASE take care of yourself and rest. I know this isn’t how anyone wanted it to end but safety is the most important thing, for STAY and for skz,"- a fan commented.

"Local news reports about the Stray Kids concert and the intense heat. I'm glad the decision to end early was made. I hope everyone who was injured is doing better today. Big to all of the Stays that helped each other. You all are wonderful,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users concluded that they should not blame Stray Kids because it was not their fault, as they could not predict the weather in advance.

"This is not on #straykids They couldn't have predicted the weather months in advance. The mere fact they tried to push through despite the heat is what should be highlighted. I hope they are ok and I hope the fans are safe,"- a user shared.

"the stray kids concert ended early tn because of the heat. i’m so glad that they chose to prioritize the safety of the group and the audience when they decided to cut it short. i hope they are okay and everyone is safe! <3 it was an amazing show,"- a user mentioned.

"I’m so sorry to stays and skz who probably feel awful but from the way everything looked on how it was poorly organized and live nation putting all the responsibility on fans and the artists to take care of themselves this was probably the best decision,"- a user commented.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin expressed that he was sorry for the earlier conclusion of the concert

On June 24, 2025, Stray Kids' Hyunjin took to the South Korean social media platform Bubble, where he expressed his gratitude and apology to the STAYs for the earlier conclusion of the concert at The Nationals Park. He added:

"I'm so thankful and so sorry to STAY for coming to see us even in this weather. We tried hard to show a more passionate performance, but this is the first time we have had to end a concert like this, so we are very flustered. I hope STAYs who left because they were so tired drink lots of water and cool down well. I'm so thankful and sorry to STAY for coming once again."

In recent news, the band released their Japanese album Hollow through JYP Entertainment.

