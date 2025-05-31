5 K-pop comebacks to look forward to in June 2025: Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, and more

Multiple K-pop artists, including both soloists and groups such as Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, j-hope, and others, are set to unveil new music, albums, and singles in June 2025. These upcoming releases are expected to be packed with seemingly catchy tracks, high-quality music videos, complex choreography, meaningful lyrics, electrifying performances, and more.

In addition to popular K-pop acts, many rising newcomers will also showcase their music to the entertainment industry. Following their releases, they are expected to begin promotional activities for their respective projects, which will highlight fresh music, vocals, talented singers, artists, choreography, and more details.

Stray Kids, BTS' j-hope, Kiss of Life, and other K-pop artists to make a comeback in June 2025

1) Stray Kids

The eight-member K-pop group Stray Kids is set to release their third Japanese mini-album, Hollow, on June 18, 2025. The album will be unveiled through Epic JYP and Sony Music Labels. The tracklist features six songs: Hollow, Parade, Never Alone, Just a Little, Hollow (Instrumental), and Fate.

Earlier this year, the group released a single album, Mixtape: Dominate, on March 21, 2025, through JYP Entertainment and Dreamus. It features five tracks, including Giant (Korean version), Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema.

2) BTS' j-hope

BTS' j-hope is set to release his third digital single, Killn' It Girl, through BigHit Music on June 13, 2025. The song intends to convey the excitement and feeling of first love at first sight. It will be accompanied by a music video.

In recent news, the K-pop idol released two digital singles—Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa—on March 7 and March 21, 2025, respectively, also through BigHit Music.

3) Kiss of Life

Featuring Kiss of Life (Image via X/@KISSOFLIFE_S2)

The rookie K-pop group Kiss of Life will release their fourth mini album, 224, on June 9, 2025, through S2 Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. The album features Lips Hips Kiss as the title track. The tracklist consists of seven songs: Lips Hips Kiss, Tell Me, K Bye, Painting, Slide, Heart of Gold, and Think Twice.

Recently, the group released a special digital single, Kiss Road, on May 7 to commemorate the conclusion of their first world tour of the same name.

4) ENHYPEN

Featuring ENHYPEN (Image via X/@enhypen)

The K-pop group ENHYPEN will release their sixth mini album, Desire: Unleash, on June 5, 2025, through Belift Lab. It will be distributed by Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment. The tracklist features eight songs, including Flashover, Bad Desire (With or Without You), Outside, Loose (Korean Ver.), Helium, Too Close, Bad Desire (With or Without You), and Loose.

Previously, the group released their repackaged album, Romance: Untold Daydream, on November 11.

5) ATEEZ

Featuring ATEEZ (Image via X/@ATEEZofficial)

The South Korean K-pop group ATEEZ will release their twelfth mini album, Golden Hour: Part 3, on June 13, 2025, through KQ Entertainment and Sony Music. The album will feature Lemon Drop as the title track. The tracklist features four songs, including Lemon Drop, Masterpiece, Now This House Ain't a Home, Castle, and Bridge: The Edge of Reality.

In recent news, the group unveiled their first English digital single, Ice On My Teeth, on December 6, 2024, through KQ Entertainment and Sony Music.

Other groups set to make a comeback in June 2025 include XLOV, ARTMS, ILLIT, Yugyeom, and others.

