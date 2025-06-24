"Song of the year" — Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin is set to collaborate with d4vd on a new song

On June 22, 2025, David Anthony Burke, also known as d4vd, shared a video on the official X account, offering a brief preview of Hyunjin's vocals. The singer-songwriter confirmed that he and the Stray Kids member have collaborated on the upcoming track titled Always Love.

In the 32-second clip, Burke is seen dancing alongside the figure of the Korean singer while singing the following lyrics:

"do ya do ya feel what i feel do you love like i love would you hold my hand would you let me go would you stand by my side are you down for the ride i don't need nobody else but you."

Following the post, the news of the collaboration between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and David Anthony Burke quickly spread across social media platforms. The announcement prompted widespread reactions from fans, many of whom shared their excitement for the track. One X user wrote:

"Song of the year Hyunjin and David."

Several internet users expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, with some describing it as a long-awaited musical pairing.

"Amazing! Thank you universe, for making this happen! I’m so excited! Always Love already sounds incredible," a fan reacted.

"It's actually happening!!!!! I am SO EXCITED! Hyunjin's vocals and lyrical sensibilities match yours flawlessly," another fan shared.

"COLLAB OF THE CENTURY THE VOCALS AND SONG SOUND AMAZING," one fan commented.

Others mentioned that they were elated about the K-pop idol's new endeavor.

"you don't understand i'm going to tattoo this song on my forehead wATCH ME," a user reacted.

"d4vd who’s more excited, us or youuuuu??!??? this is everything," another user shared.

"OMG Thanx Lord! I can only imagine how incredibly happy our Hyunjin must have been! D4vd, do you want to be an honorable part of StayVille? Thanks, friend. You're amazing," an X user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids' Hyunjin and David Anthony Burke's upcoming track Always Love

On June 24, 2025, David Anthony Burke released the promotional schedule for the upcoming collaborative track Always Love via the official X account. The timeline for the scheduled content is as follows:

1) Sunday, June 22 — Song Announcement

2) Tuesday, June 24 — Promo Trailer

3) Wednesday, June 25 — Special Video Announcement

4) Friday, June 27 — Song Release!

5) Monday, June 30 — Lyric Video Release

In recent news, Stray Kids released their fourth Japanese language extended play, Hollow, on June 18, 2025. The EP included tracks, namely Hollow, Parade, Never Alone, Just a Little, and Hollow (instrumental).

Always Love is scheduled for release on June 27, 2025, and will be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

