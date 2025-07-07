GoFundme reportedly launched for 4Xtra after rapper injures his hand on the 4th of July while lighting fireworks

Rapper 4xtra suffered a serious hand injury in a firecracker accident last week during the 4th of July celebration. He has now started a GoFundMe page as a medical fundraising campaign for himself.

According to the details mentioned on the GoFundMe page, Emily Y from Los Angeles is the organiser behind the fundraiser. In its description, Emily claims to be the rapper's sister, adding that the fundraising is intended to help the rapper with his medical expenses resulting from the firecracker accident.

The page further reads:

"As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast. Resan [4xtra] is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you've ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being, Any support-from donations to prayers or even just sharing this-means the world to us."

The fundraising campaign has a target of raising $30K, and was started on Sunday, July 6. It has raised $7.3K so far, with over 273 donations. Hours before the rapper met with the accident, he had posted a video clip on Instagram. HotNewHipHop reports that in the video, the rapper was seen carrying allegedly illegal fireworks in his hands.

In the background of the video, he was heard saying:

"Imma blow a ni**a up."

Following the accident, a picture of 4xtra's hand being severely mangled surfaced online and went viral soon afterward.

Adam22 claimed 4xtra allegedly lost 2 fingers in his firecracker accident

In the wake of the picture of 4xtra's mangled hand going viral on social media, many netizens were convinced that the rapper had lost his hand completely. However, Adam22 claimed that it was not the case in his tweet (posted Saturday, July 5).

The NoJumper podcaster alleged that the rapper had only lost 2 fingers in the accident, and not his whole hand. He added that in the first few hours following the firecracker accident, the rapper was temporarily blind. His vision was allegedly restored later.

HotNewHipHop reports that before making headlines for his 4th of July accident, the rapper gained recognition for the legal challenges. A frequent visiting guest on Adam22's podcast, he has opened up about his time in prison on some episodes, which shed light on the turbulence of his personal life.

He also brings his freestyle and unfiltered personality to the NoJumper podcast, gaining notoriety both on the podcast and in the hip-hop community. Last month (on June 24), 4xtra and 607 Unc had an 8-minute-long heated argument on the NoJumper podcast about the Xrip gang.

In the argument, the rapper said:

"Some people be goofy with they creeping. And some of the older homies don't approve of their goofiness."

Elsewhere during the exchange, the rapper addressed Unc directly, saying:

"When you go wrong, I always get on here and always tell ni**as, don't let this internet get a ni**a f**ked, because the internet gonna get you f*cked."

Despite his frequent freestyles and combative exchanges, 4xtra has yet to drop a full-length album of his own.

