⁠“Going be on the list for a new kidney”— Internet reacts to Boosie offering to fight Gervonta Davis for $20M

On Saturday, November 16, rapper Boosie Badazz shared a video on Instagram where he spoke about Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson. In the video, he expressed pride in the boxer despite the defeat. Furthermore, he expressed that he is willing to fight Gervonta Davis for $20 million. Badazz said:

"They done f*cked over my role model last night. My children making fun of me. Everybody talking sh*t. That man's 58 years old and went and got 20 M's. 58 years old and went and got 20 M's. I'm proud of him. Give me $20 million right now. Anybody give me $20 million right now. I'm jumping in the ring with Gervonta."

Trending

Expand Tweet

As soon as the video went viral on social media, many users began sharing their opinions. An X user, @mymixtapes, shared the video on their account. Subsequently, a netizen mocked the statement by the rapper and said:

“going be on the list for a new kidney.”

Expand Tweet

Additionally, several netizens shared some hilarious comments online.

“That diabetes gonna interfere,” wrote one social media user.

“The new hustle in town now is Boxing, Boosie I back you up for this,” added another.

Netizens kept sharing their opinions on the rapper's statement.

“Boosie also cracked the code,” mentioned another X user.

“Boosie would get smoked,” mocked another netizen.

“I’ve been waiting for the day for that boosie to get punched on so this is a great idea,” exclaimed another.

Boosie Badazz and Rajel expecting the rapper’s ninth kid: More details explored

On November 14, 2024, Boosie revealed the gender of his ninth kid. The 41-year-old Baton Rouge native and his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, shared the news during a gender reveal at the rapper's birthday celebration this week.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby girl, their first child together. In a video shared on Instagram with the caption “Girl Number 9,” the rapper can be seen cheering with the guests present at the party.

While this is Badazz’s first kid with Rajel, the rapper has eight kids with six different women. However, the details about them are not widely known.

For the unversed, Badazz, also known as Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., started his career in 2000 after the release of his debut album, Youngest of da Camp. He has since released several other albums like For My Thugz, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell, BooPac, Badazz 3.5, Goat Talk, In House, Heartfelt, and others.

The rapper has also faced his fair share of legal troubles. Last year, he was arrested for the unlawful possession of firearms after being pulled over by police officers in San Diego. He was in prison for two months and was later released on a $50,000 bond.

However, weeks after the charges in the previous case were dismissed, Badazz found himself in trouble again when he was charged with unlawful firearm possession and using controlled substances.

As netizens continue to comment on the rapper challenging Davis, Badazz and the boxer have remained silent on the matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback