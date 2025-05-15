“Golden is a legend”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook retains his record for the ‘biggest album debut’ by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history

Jungkook of BTS continues to make history, holding the record for the biggest album debut by a K-pop solo artist in Spotify’s history with 42.7 million streams. This is a milestone that has remained unchallenged for over a year and a half.
On May 14, 2025, the Asian entertainment and culture publication X reported the news via their official account, sharing a chart that highlighted the top K-pop solo album debuts alongside JK's photo.
"Golden is a legend," a fan wrote reacting to the news.
Topping the list, he reaffirmed his impact as a soloist, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé closely following in second place with 33.4 million streams for her debut Rosie, and Jennie in third with 29.6 million.
Fans expressed pride, especially given that the BTS star's record-holding album was released long ago, yet still dominates the charts. Many are calling it a symbol to the influence of his solo era.
“Only Jungkook can end himself I fear,” a fan said.
“Golden topping the chart. Congrats JK!” a fan wrote.
“THE BIGGEST ASIAN SOLOIST YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE KING YOU ARE UNMATCHED.” a fan exclaimed.
“Golden fr THAT hit album,” a fan remarked.
“Everyone should know that JK is the most successful artist in music and much bigger than that.” a fan wrote.
“Only Jungkook can shatter all his records!” a fan stated.
Jungkook's GOLDEN continues to break records
Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN is undeniably one of the most successful K-pop albums of all time.
Since its release, the album has shattered numerous records across global music platforms and continues to dominate charts long after its debut. Its retention of being the biggest solo K-pop album debut says a lot about this.
The list that was released by Asian entertainment and culture publication can be given as follows:
1. GOLDEN – Jungkook (42.7M)
2. Rosie – Rosé (33.4M)
3. Ruby – Jennie (29.6M)
4. MUSE – Jimin (26.2M)
5. ALTER EGO – Lisa (23.5M)
6. Indigo – RM (21.6M)
7. D-DAY – SUGA (21.4M)
8. Layover – V (20.8M)
9. Jack In The Box – j-hope (19.7M)
10. FACE – Jimin (19.6M)
11. Happy – Jin (17.8M)
12. Right Place, Wrong Person – RM (14.8M)
Similar to this, beyond streaming, GOLDEN also broke records in physical sales. On the Hanteo Chart, it sold 2.14 million copies in just the first 24 hours. Just last month, GOLDEN also became the biggest album by an Asian act on both the European Apple Music and European iTunes charts, surpassing BTS’ own MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.
Most recently, the album reached a whopping 9.2 million total equivalent album sales (EAS), making it the 27th highest-selling release of the decade. Remarkably, GOLDEN is also the only Asian solo act to appear on the list of the 900 top-selling albums of all time.