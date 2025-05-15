“Golden is a legend”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook retains his record for the ‘biggest album debut’ by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history

Jungkook of BTS continues to make history, holding the record for the biggest album debut by a K-pop solo artist in Spotify’s history with 42.7 million streams. This is a milestone that has remained unchallenged for over a year and a half.

Ad

On May 14, 2025, the Asian entertainment and culture publication X reported the news via their official account, sharing a chart that highlighted the top K-pop solo album debuts alongside JK's photo.

"Golden is a legend," a fan wrote reacting to the news.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Topping the list, he reaffirmed his impact as a soloist, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé closely following in second place with 33.4 million streams for her debut Rosie, and Jennie in third with 29.6 million.

Fans expressed pride, especially given that the BTS star's record-holding album was released long ago, yet still dominates the charts. Many are calling it a symbol to the influence of his solo era.

“Only Jungkook can end himself I fear,” a fan said.

Ad

“Golden topping the chart. Congrats JK!” a fan wrote.

“THE BIGGEST ASIAN SOLOIST YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE KING YOU ARE UNMATCHED.” a fan exclaimed.

“Golden fr THAT hit album,” a fan remarked.

“Everyone should know that JK is the most successful artist in music and much bigger than that.” a fan wrote.

“Only Jungkook can shatter all his records!” a fan stated.

Ad

Jungkook's GOLDEN continues to break records

Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN is undeniably one of the most successful K-pop albums of all time.

Since its release, the album has shattered numerous records across global music platforms and continues to dominate charts long after its debut. Its retention of being the biggest solo K-pop album debut says a lot about this.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The list that was released by Asian entertainment and culture publication can be given as follows:

1. GOLDEN – Jungkook (42.7M)

2. Rosie – Rosé (33.4M)

3. Ruby – Jennie (29.6M)

4. MUSE – Jimin (26.2M)

5. ALTER EGO – Lisa (23.5M)

6. Indigo – RM (21.6M)

7. D-DAY – SUGA (21.4M)

8. Layover – V (20.8M)

9. Jack In The Box – j-hope (19.7M)

10. FACE – Jimin (19.6M)

11. Happy – Jin (17.8M)

12. Right Place, Wrong Person – RM (14.8M)

Similar to this, beyond streaming, GOLDEN also broke records in physical sales. On the Hanteo Chart, it sold 2.14 million copies in just the first 24 hours. Just last month, GOLDEN also became the biggest album by an Asian act on both the European Apple Music and European iTunes charts, surpassing BTS’ own MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

Most recently, the album reached a whopping 9.2 million total equivalent album sales (EAS), making it the 27th highest-selling release of the decade. Remarkably, GOLDEN is also the only Asian solo act to appear on the list of the 900 top-selling albums of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More