“Got me looking stupid for five days” — ASAP Relli on ASAP Rocky’s attorneys as he seemingly drops his water bottle in courtroom

A video has gone viral on social media showing ASAP Relli seemingly frustrated with the court procedures. In the video, the rapper is seen tossing a water bottle while he is being questioned, which also prompts a conversation between him and the judge. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the video is from Monday, February 3, 2025.

As ASAP Relli was asked a question, he said that ASAP Rocky’s team was trying to “trip” him. As he sipped his water, he said:

"Got me looking stupid for five days.”

The judge then intervened and asked Relli to “take it easy.” However, Relli then tossed the bottle of water on the floor. He then lashed out at ASAP Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, and stated:

"I’m not on trial. Been here for five days, dealing with this man. You think you’re slick. I’m on to you! You’re not going to keep tripping me up! You’re not slick!”

The incident took place days after ASAP Relli testified against ASAP Rocky on January 28, 2025, in a 2021 shooting case. For the unversed, Relli claimed that the two were close friends, but as the friendship between the two frayed, Rocky pulled a gun at Relli and began firing, resulting in the bullets grazing his knuckles.

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli were part of the hip-hop group, ASAP

Both ASAP Relli and ASAP Rocky were a part of the same hip-hop group, ASAP, which means, Always Strive and Prosper. During his testimony on January 28, 2025, ASAP Relli even claimed that he used to meet Rocky every day. However, things went south between the duo when, as per Relli, Rocky got famous.

ASAP Relli stated:

"I mean it’s always been like that. It’s really hard having a relationship with Rocky, he lies a lot. I called him Mr. Six Month Man. I would see him every six months."

During his court appearance last month, Relli also elaborated on the shooting incident:

"I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn't believe it. I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me. "I had kind of an idea that he wanted to fight or something, just argue or something."

While ASAP Rocky faces two counts of assault, the rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges. He stated in the court that he allegedly used a starter pistol and fired only to control the fight. Furthermore, ASAP Rocky chose to reject the final plea deal of 180 days in jail, opting to take his chances in court.

The 36-year-old rapper was offered a deal to plead guilty to one of two felony assault charges. Prosecutors proposed a suspended seven-year sentence, three years of probation, and a six-month jail term. With jury selection now underway, he faces the risk of a guilty verdict, which could lead to a much harsher punishment.

As per the New York Post, Rocky now faces a prison time of up to 24 years, if he is found guilty after the trials.

