“Got nothing but love n respect for those guys”— PartyNextDoor clarifies rant after calling out Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller

Rapper PartyNextDoor has clarified his stance after supposedly taking a dig at Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller in a now-deleted X post. Hours after removing his post on July 1, the rapper wrote another one on X, explaining that he has "nothing but love and respect" for the group.

"To be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh*t happens," he wrote.

The R&B singer's supposed diss post for Brown and his group was allegedly because his ex, Desma Tripp, was featured in one of their music videos, Wait On It. His deleted post from June 30 said:

"I'm finna make these n***as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke."

PartyNextDoor's post about Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller (Image via X)

After PND's post, Chris Brown also took to X to claim that the rapper had supposedly tried to apologize to him behind the scenes.

"N****s speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t," he wrote on X. "NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me."

Singer Jeremih collaborated with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller for the song Wait On It, which was released last week. The song is part of a musical series the rapper has been working on, including three EPs with seven songs each and an album. The project will be his first full-length work since Late Nights in 2025.

PartyNextDoor was the first artist to sign with Drake's OVO label in 2013

PartyNextDoor, born Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, is a well-known R&B singer. He was the first artist to sign with Drake's OVO recording label in 2013. Drizzy has collaborated with PND for at least one song in each of his albums except his latest one, and all the singles have done commercially well for the rappers.

PND's debut album, titled PartyNextDoor Two, was released in 2014. The album included the track, Recognize, featuring Drake. The album also received double platinum certification by RIAA. The R&B singer continued to rise in fame after he released his second album, PartyNextDoor 3, in 2016. The second album ranked number three on the US Billboard 200.

PND included another collaboration with Drake in his second studio album, Come and See Me, which charted the Billboard Hot 100 and Canadian Hot 100. His third studio album, Partymobile, hit the market in 2020 and included two big collaborations in the tracks: Loyal with Drake and Believe It with Rihanna.

PND is also known for his production and songwriting skills as he's featured prominently in the works of artists like Kanye West, Post Malone, Rihanna, and DJ Khaled. The R&B star was named in the credits for Rihanna's 2016 single, Work and DJ Khaled's 2017 number, Wild Thoughts. Work ranked No 1 in the Billboard Hot 100, while the latter ranked number 2 on the list.

PND's fourth studio album, PartyNextDoor Four, was released on April 26, 2024. While Drake's OVO label produced it, it was the rapper's first album not to feature a collaboration with Drizzy.

The rapper is currently on his Sorry I'm Outside Tour until August 2024.

