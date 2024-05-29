Drake released his Scorpion album in 2018. Six years later, the musician has sparked debate online for not making many changes in the album’s songs from their reference tracks. Recently, Drake left the internet puzzled after the reference track for Ratchet Happy Birthday made by PARTYNEXTDOOR leaked online. This comes after the reference track by Vory for Mob Ties made its rounds online.

X user @PushaThanos__ shared a series of Drake’s reference tracks, which caused quite a stir. On May 28, they shared PARTYNEXTDOOR’s rendition of Drizzy’s Ratchet Birthday Party. Fans state that the tracks are not drastically different from each other. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over three million views.

As the reference song found its way online, many expressed disappointment over Drake not creating original music by himself, with one netizen writing online:

The similarities between the two songs shocked several others. A few tweets read:

"Drake just another glorified pop-pet," one netizen commented.

"Whoever is doing this, I want you to keep doing it because I’m not about to sit here and respect nobody that doesn’t have their own thoughts like all these damn reference tracks are just pathetic you’re not a singer you’re a rapper why you can’t write your own lyrics," another X user opined.

It is worth noting who exactly has been leaking the reference tracks online remains unknown at the time of writing this article. Some other reactions to the reference track drop read:

"Why is almost every reference better than Drizzys final version," one person commented.

"Every song on Scorpion was ghostwritten," a netizen claimed.

"Drake just an actor playing the role of a rapper," another X user stated.

What is Drake’s Ratchet Birthday Party about? Details revealed as the song’s reference track gets leaked online

Ratchet Birthday Party is a track on Drake's 25-track Scorpion album. The song blends celebration and introspection into the backdrop of a birthday party.

Drake also touches upon themes of authenticity, resilience, and the challenges he has endured in the past year.

The pre-chorus of the track says:

"To be, to feel, and fill/That emptiness inside you/Petty bullsh*t shouldn't excite you/On your birthday."

As PARTYNEXTDOOR's reference track surfaces online, it is worth mentioning he has been recognized as a co-writer for the song. He also contributed to the background vocals to the album version of Drake’s Ratchet Birthday Party.

The reference track for Drake’s Mob Ties gets leaked online

A day before the reference track for the Ratchet Birthday Party got leaked, the X user also leaked the reference song for Drake's Mob Ties.

Rapper Vory co-created the popular Scorpion track and also received songwriting credits for the same. However, streamer DJ Akademiks has in the past denied online that Vory played a role in creating the hit track. Akademiks said in a stream:

“Okay he [Vory] is credited, but he didn’t write nothing [expletive].”

Drizzy also sparked conversation online after the reference tracks for his tracks 10 Bands and Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin, made by Quentin Miller and Lil Yachty, respectively, got leaked online.

The reference tracks are being leaked on social media after Drake was recently accused of using ghostwriters by Kendrick Lamar. In Lamar's Drake diss tracks, meet the grahams, and 6:16 in LA, the rapper claimed Drake does not write his songs.

Drake has not publicly addressed the leak of his reference songs at the time of writing this article.