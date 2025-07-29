Hayley Williams surprises fans with 17 unreleased songs on her website

On Monday, July 28, 2025, Paramore’s Hayley Williams surprised fans by releasing 17 new songs on her website, hayleywilliams.net. The album-length collection isn’t available on streaming platforms or in stores. One of the songs was recently played on the radio.However, access to the song collection is password-protected. Fans need to purchase the new 'Ego' shade of the Paramore singer's semi-permanent hair dye product from her company, Good Dye Young, to receive the code. Once entered using the password, fans are treated with a pile of MP3 links to 17 tracks of various genres.There are the acoustic ballads IWon'tQuitOnYou and BloodBros, mid-tempo rocker Hard, and meditative tracks such as KillMe and True Believer. She also included Mirtazapine, a song she debuted on Nashville radio station WNXP last week. Hayley Williams also performed the song live at the Newport Folk Festival during the weekend after making a surprise appearance in Jack Antonoff's Bleachers' set.Among other songs in the collection are: NegativeSelfTalk, EDAABP, BrotherlyHate, IceInMyOJ, Disappearing Man, DreamGirlInShibuya, DiscoveryChannel, LoveMeDifferent, Glum, Whim, and Zissou.At the time of writing, Hayley Williams has not commented about the surprise release or the plans for the 17 new tracks. It remains unclear whether they would be released on streaming platforms or if the project is a proper follow-up to her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, which she released in 2020.Paramore celebrates 20 years of All We Know Is Falling alongside Hayley Williams' Mirtazapine release20 years ago, Paramore released their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, which birthed hit songs like Emergency, Never Let This Go, and Pressure. Two decades later, the band continues to be one of the revered musical groups there is, and to mark the occasion, they released a deluxe version of the record, which is now available on all streaming platforms. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe deluxe version also included several new tracks, including the Emergency-Crab remix, featuring screams-style vocals from former Paramore member, Josh Farro, who left the rock band a decade ago. Other new tracks in the deluxe album include O Star and The Circle, both of which initially appeared in Paramore's 2006 EP, The Summer Tic.Hayley Williams celebrated the release on her Instagram Stories on July 25, 2025, per AV Club, saying:&quot;Old heads rejoice.&quot;The last of the new tracks included in the deluxe album is an ode to the American rock band Failure. Hayley Williams once said that the band is &quot;one of the top 3 reasons&quot; why their band exists, per Far Out Magazine. So, to celebrate their debut album's 20th anniversary, they include a cover song of Failure's hit Stuck On You.The deluxe album's release came back-to-back with Hayley Williams debuting Mertazapine on WNXP on July 23, 2025. It features a harder-rocking version of the singer compared to most of her previous solo work.Unlike the deluxe version of Paramore's debut album, Hayley Williams' new 17-song collection is only accessible via her website at the moment with a code.