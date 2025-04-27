"He doesn't care he's just afraid of being kicked out"– SWEET:CH's Han under fire for his handwritten apology after Plan B's Roy's assault accusations

The controversy around SWEET:CH's Han, aka Wangseok, has intensified after his handwritten apology. The apology letter follows assault accusations by Plan B's Roy. On April 26, 2025, Roy alleged through social media that he had been physically attacked by Han during their time together in Plan B, leading to injuries serious enough to require hospital treatment.

He shared that the incident was initially kept quiet to avoid disrupting group activities, but he has now come forward with his story. He also added accusations of mockery and disrespect of his Thai culture.

Han issued a handwritten apology in response, admitting fault for his "careless actions." He promised to act more thoughtfully in the future. As per a rough translation shared on X by @Superwoman_512, he wrote:

"I'd like to apologize first to anyone who was surprised and hurt by the story posted on social media. What happened with you was my fault for trying to avoid that position due to language use at the time.

Han added:

Once again, I'd like to say I'm sorry to the hurt Mr. Roy. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was disappointed by this. I'll be Kang Wang- seok who thinks deeply about everything and acts carefully so that there won't be any misunderstanding in the future."

However, the apology was not received well by the public. Many online accused Han of only apologizing to protect his current career in SWEET:CH. They called the letter insincere and poorly written. An X user, @alexconsanx, wrote:

"He doesn't care he's just afraid of being kicked out so much that he wrote this letter Mediocre we are with Roy he really suffered from his actions Ha n Be a real man and own up to your actions."

Despite his apology, Roy continued to post about the incident, arguing that the explanation was dishonest. He also accused the artist and fellow member Hwi of deserting the group and taking company property without permission when they left for Korea to pursue new opportunities.

Netizens pointed out that he didn't even make an effort to write the apology in Thai despite the situation involving Thai members. They also added that it felt like a hollow statement aimed at avoiding backlash rather than a genuine expression of regret.

"An insincere statement, so ridiculous," a netizen added.

"Korean language is not the global language (follow UN announcement) if you want to show your sincere apologies at least you should try to communicate. Or you don’t have capability? Common!! Google can help you, or Chinese language even better!!," a user remarked.

"They ex company has support to learn thai language in 1 Year or more , But they decided to apologize in Korea language?? Wtf lmfao," another netizen wrote.

"Where is THAI language apology statement ???," an X user added.

Social media quickly filled with strong reactions. Some even resurfaced other accusations against the idol, including bullying behaviors and mocking.

"Imo bro has every right to be upset about this weak ass apology," a fan remarked.

"Violence mindset but he re-debut? I don’t forgive. If you don’t resign, don’t hope to promote in Thailand. You discriminate against Thai people, physically assault former members, and even use the name of the dog to name Thai people. It’s disgusting," a netizen commented.

"I don't know what happened but if this kind of bad behavior is really unacceptable, it shouldn't happen to anyone. Society shouldn't support neglect, whether it's physical or mental abuse. Please show responsibility to society and those who have been wronged," a person wrote.

More about the full timeline of events, Han, Roy, and SWEET:CH

The incident between the two dates back to Halloween 2023. According to Roy, Han repeatedly mocked his Thai accent while practicing for an event. When he decided to leave the practice room to cool down, Han allegedly tackled him from behind, injuring him severely. Despite multiple members witnessing the scene, the situation was quietly managed to protect the group's image.

Roy chose not to file a complaint at the time. Later, Roy revealed that a doctor had warned him to rest due to the possibility of fractures. After PLAN B's activities slowed down, Han and Hwi left without formal notice and returned to Korea. They both later re-emerged under the pre-debut group SWEET:CH.

As the news spread, SWEET:CH's agency issued a statement claiming the incident was simply a misunderstanding caused by language barriers. Roy later accused the two not only of violence but also of other misconduct, including property theft and ignoring communications with their former team.

James, another former PLAN B member, supported Roy's version of events by confirming the assault and the mistreatment Roy suffered.

As of now, Roy remains with PLAN B under MyPlan Entertainment. Han is a pre-debut member of SWEET:CH under DNA Entertainment and DND ENS. Hwi, another former PLAN B member, is also part of SWEET:CH.

