"He definitely didn't have Dot's back" — Internet reacts as Snoop Dogg says he is dropping new music again to support Kendrick Lamar

On Wednesday, May 14, a snippet from Snoop Dogg's interview with The Breakfast Club was shared on X by a user going by @itsavibe. In the video, the 53-year-old revealed that he had no plans to retire anytime soon, saying:

"Why the f**k should I retire? The West's up, ni**a... [back in the 90s] we had a bunch of us, right now, it's just K-Dot standing up top... Right now, Kendrick is the heavyweight, that's why I am coming back. So I can let him know that the OG stands with him and got his back."

The Vato rapper then claimed that this was what musicians did: putting their flags down and telling people they made good music. Further talking about his inspiration for releasing new music with Charlamagne Tha God, Snoop Dogg confessed:

"I’m an MC and I love to rap and I love to make music, and people love my voice and they love when I make great records. When I don’t make great records, people let me know that as well.

"I hear all of that and it makes me say to myself, ‘I should treat myself like a musician and not like a rapper.’ If you a musician, you can make music until you die, but when you’re a rapper they try to put a cap on you."

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 249K views and 2.9K likes. Netizens have been reacting to his comments about Lamar, with one user commenting:

"He definitely didn't have Dot's back.."

Some netizens criticized Snoop Dogg for trying to steal the attention Kendrick Lamar was receiving in the hip-hop space.

"It's Dot's time. You can keep your music to yourself," commented an X user.

"All these rappers wanting to drop now is pretty much and admission of being scared to drop when Drake was on top," added another.

"Snoop is a lame. Ni**a stood with Drake then when he seen what way the wind was blowing he gone come up with some cop out answer like “I must have been high”. No wonder pac questioned his loyalty," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others recalled how Snoop sided with Drake in Taylor made freestyle during the rap battle between him and Lamar last year.

"Ni**a posted the Taylor made freestyle though that’s just riding dot coattails I ain’t mad at ya getchours," one posted.

"The lack of respect for Tyler is crazy. If they actually claimed him like they should, they would have more motion for their coast. That's two of the biggest acts in hip hop rn being west cost," replied an X user.

"They talk about this ni**a like he hasn’t been around for 15 years," added one.

"PAC ain't f**k with Dre or Snoop at the time of his death and these Mfrs are all rallying behind a fake Tupac. The irony" commented a netizen.

Snoop Dogg's new album drops on May 15

The viral clip from Snoop Dogg's interview comes as the West Coast rapper is set to release his 21st studio album titled Iz It a Crime? on Thursday, May 15.

According to Billboard, the new project features a total of 21 songs, with guest appearances from artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Sexyy Red, Pharrell Williams, Jane Handcock, Charlie Bereal, October London, and more. The title track of Snoop Dogg's album samples Sade's 1985 song, Is It a Crime.

The rapper has also launched a short film to accompany the song, which will serve as a visual companion to the project. It was previewed at a private screening event in NYC on Tuesday, May 13, and has yet to be released to the public.

Speaking about the project with Access Hollywood at the event, Snoop Dogg talked about the story he wanted to share with it, saying:

"Just some of the things that I do, that I’ve done, that have been speculation, and I just want to ask the question, ‘Is it a crime? Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do. Is it a crime for me to take care of people, to love people, to be there for people? Is it a crime for me to be me?"

Snoop Dogg's latest release comes less than six months after he dropped his 20th studio album, titled Missionary, in December 2024.

