"He just be clout chasing and added himself"- Fans defend Drake as Dr Luke calls out rapper for liking post about Rick Ross' attack

Rapper Uncle Luke recently slammed the Canadian rapper Drake for liking the videos that showed Rick Ross and his group getting jumped at the Vancouver Ignite Music Festival. Following this, Luke called out the 6 God singer on X.

He uploaded a video on July 3 and said:

“This whole fighting, my boy Ross and his guys in Canada, that's unacceptable…. That don't supposed to happen. And what's more unacceptable is when Mr. Drake liked the post.... I expect more out of Mr. Drake. When there is violence, you don't condone it.”

He added:

“You should be bigger than that. Mr. Drake... You don't like no posters and all that because here's what happens. There's always a backlash of it all. Here's what happens when you've inserted yourself, even if you were not involved, half of the country think you set the man up.”

However, once the video went viral on social media, the One Dance singer's fans rushed to Instagram to defend their idol.

Uncle Luke criticized Drake for indulging in the videos of Rick Ross’ attack

The rapper is currently facing fires from Dr Luke (Image via Getty)

Luke recently took to X to share his thoughts on the matter. He declared in a video that the entire incident involving Ross was intolerable. He then compared the entire thing to the deadly rivalry between 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. in the 1990s.

Luke added:

“People are buying your records because, people are buying your records because they like the music, they like what you're saying in the records… When you liked the post, you just inserted yourself in some sh*t. Now look at how it all played out.”

Luke posted the video after Ross was jumped by the singer's OVO team. Following his June 30 performance at a Canadian music festival, Rick Ross ran into trouble when the DJ started playing Lamar's Drake diss track, Not Like Us. This sparked a heated response from the crowd.

In the video that went viral, a man could be seen charging at Ross and his party as they were navigating through the crowd. Ross was then hit by the man, who also spilled his drink. The altercation then turned physical. At one point, Ross appeared to have escaped the altercation with the help of the festival security.

Nevertheless, after Luke’s video, the Canadian rapper's fans took to Instagram to defend the rapper. Many fans said that Luke should have called out Ross, not the Rich Baby Daddy singer, while others said that Drake didn’t have anything to do with the fight.

Meanwhile, Drake didn’t say anything about the incident involving Ross or Luke’s recent video.

