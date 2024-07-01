"When he hates someone, he hates them forever"— Fans react as 50 Cent trolls Rick Ross for getting jumped by Drake's OVO Crew

50 Cent recently made fun of Rick Ross for being jumped by Drake's OVO Crew. This happened when Rick Ross and his group were attacked on Sunday, June 30, after their performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The actor and rapper responded to the entire incident on Instagram after the video of the confrontation went viral. In the clip, he said—

“I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada and I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you're out in the world, you know.”

Meanwhile, after 50 Cent's video went viral on the platform, netizens reacted to the entire thing. Some reacted hilariously to the clip.

However, others criticized the rapper for the comments.

50 Cent trolled Rick Ross for getting in a brawl at his recent concert

Fans' recently responsed as 50 Cents taunted Rick Ross and his group for engaging in physical altercations with Drake fans. On Monday, July 1, the Just A Lil Bit singer posted a video on Instagram making fun of Ross.

In the video, he expressed his hope that Ross would return home safely, saying that he witnessed a really tragic scenario that occurred in Canada. He also hoped that he would have a new outlook and a better understanding of what to do and what not to do while he is out in the world.

He added—

“That part where the young guy did this little move and got knocked out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the dream chasers or the 305 killers.”

Here, the rapper referred to Dreamchasers, the mixtape by the American rapper Meek Mill, which included guest appearances from Rick Ross and Young Chris. He also talked about the 305 Super Bowl, where Ross appeared in a Chevy.

After performing at a Canadian music festival on June 30, Rick Ross encountered difficulties when the DJ played Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track Not Like Us, prompting a strong audience reaction.

A video captured Ross and his group navigating through a crowd when a man rushed over, striking Ross and causing his drink to spill, which escalated into a fight.

When the brawl escalated, at one point, Ross seemed to have escaped unharmed with the assistance of festival security.

Following the altercation, the singer-actor discussed the incident and mockingly expressed his worry and sorrow for Ross and his group in a follow-up video. After the video of 50 Cent, fans took to Instagram to react to the entire incident.

More about 50 Cent and Rick Ross’ beef

Hip-hop icons Rick Ross and 50 Cent have a long history of rivalry. Although the exact start of their feud is unknown, rumors have it that it all began with a bad encounter at a BET event in the late 2000s.

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been involved in a beef since a long time (Image via Getty)

Billboards reported that according to rumors, 50 Cent gave Rick Ross the cold shoulder, which started their fight. With his song Mafia Music, released in 2009, Rick Ross jump started the fight. 50 Cent answered with just as much vigor.

However, Ross didn't respond to Cent's last Instagram video, which showed him having an altercation with Drake's group.

