Timeline of Diddy and 50 Cent's complicated history explored

The two titans of hip-hop, Diddy and 50 Cent's feud dates back to the early 2000s, when 50 allegedly accused Combs of his involvement in 2Pac murder.

However, most recently, their beef made headlines in March 2024. When Combs' houses in Florida and Miami were raided, 50 tweeted taking a jab at the Bad Boy Records founder with his documentary on the infamous rapper.

"This is gonna break records when this drop. GLGGreenLightGang, you know the vibes," 50 wrote on X.

Diddy and 50 Cent's tumultuous relationship history

From early industry camaraderie to public spats and social media jabs, Diddy and 50 Cent's interactions have been marked by animosity.

2001–2005: When things were relatively calm between the two heavyweights

The tumultuous relationship between the two initially sparked in 1999 when 50 was shot nine times, shortly after signing with Columbia Records, and he accused Combs of his involvement in the life-threatening incident. Later, things went calm. In April 2001, 50 did ghostwriting for Combs' verse in Let's Get It by G. Dep. In 2003, Combs presented 50 Cent with an MTV award trophy for Best Rap Video for In Da Club. 50's Freestyle was featured on Combs' Bad Boy 10th anniversary album 2004.

2006–2009: The beginning of the complex relationship

The year 2006 was the time when things started taking a gripping turn. 50 in Hip Hop Is Dead Verse Two cut Hip Hop allegedly accused Combs of his involvement in The Notorious B.I.G. murder, who was shot dead on March 9, 1997, in LA, and was a close peer of Combs. Diddy contributed a verse in the remix version of 50 Cent's song I Get Money 2007. 50 hung out with Rozay's family when Combs was at the peak of beef with Rick Ross.

2014–2019: Beef escalated

During an interview with Funkmaster Flex in 2014, 50 called Combs a "sucker" for how he handled the Mase deal. In 2005, Mase tried launching himself in the hip-hop industry and making deals with Bad Boy Records, but it did not happen for unknown reasons.

Later in 2016, reflecting on Greg Kading's documentary, Murder Rap, 50 allegedly accused Combs of hitting order for 2Pac. 50 went on The Breakfast Club in 2018, where he called Diddy "g*y." However, Combs denied the potential beef with 50 sometime later in the same show.

2020–2023: The beef was fueled up

In 2022, Combs was rumored to be in a relationship with actress-model Daphne Joy. The Bad Boy founder and Daphne never addressed their relationship, but it garnered significant attention because back in 2012, she had a son with 50 Cent.

At the time when Keefe D was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2Pac murder case, 50 was on his Final Lap tour, where he claimed that Diddy had killed 2Pac. As per Complex, 50 said last year:

"I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the sh*t I been saying. It's some crazy sh*t on my mind. Maybe I said that sh*t about Puffy because he got Tupac killed."

In November 2023, when Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs for an alleged physical assault, 50 took a jab at him. He shared an image on Instagram of a post from X of Diddy and Cassie together, with the tweet reading

"If I text you this, it means I want my money by tomorrow. I'm not waiting till Monday," 50 on Instagram.

50 later made a post about potentially buying Revolt from Diddy.

By the end of 2023, 50 announced plans to create a documentary on Combs and his assault allegations for G-Unit Film & Television.

2024 to present day: The documentary on Diddy sold to Netflix

The year 2024 added fuel to their complex relationship. In March, Lil Rod accused Combs of s*x trafficking, which included hidden cameras at the parties too. 50 took to his Instagram, suggesting he does not attend "puffy party's." Later in May, CNN released a surveillance video footage of alleged physical assaults on Cassie by Combs. 50, in response, made a sarcastic remark on Instagram suggesting that this cannot be Combs; "he is innocent." TMZ reported that 50 Cent sold the documentary made on Combs to Netflix in May after a massive bidding war.

Their ongoing conflict continues unabated, as Diddy has not yet provided a response to the allegations or engaged with the issues raised in the documentary. The release date of the documentary is yet to be revealed.