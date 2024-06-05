"He's more of a talking type of person" — Lil Yachty reveals Drake rarely listens to music

Rappers Lil Yachty and James Blake recently spoke to Complex and shed some light on Canadian artist Drake. The duo was asked if music was a part of their everyday experiences, and, Blake said, "No."

A Cold Sunday artist Lil Yachty says Drake doesn't listen to music on a daily basis

Lil Yachty and James Blake recently spoke to Complex for its June cover issue. When they were asked about their listening habits, James Blake said he does not listen to music every day. The 26-year-old rapper then replied, "That’s the same with Drake." He recalled spending time with him and said that he listens to music throughout the day as he told the publication:

"When I started hanging with him a lot, he rarely listens to music except for when he's recording. I'm going to wake up, music, driving, music, showering, music, eating, music."

Blake said that he knows several people who do not listen to music apart from what they create. He mentioned that he was like that too and said:

"There's loads of albums I love. And if I'm driving and we're going on a road trip or something, I'll play music in the car. But I really value peace. They're a bit like this constant sound of water that disturbs for me the rhythms of my mind."

This is not the first time Lil Yachty has spoken about the popular rapper. In a 2023 interview with Complex, he spoke about his bond with Drizzy. He said that despite their separate lifestyles, they have continued to be good friends. Yachty then revealed that while he loved staying inside and making tracks, the Canadian rapper was more of a social person.

"Like we’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. Like, I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much," he said.

He also spoke about collaborating with the artist and mentioned that he is a "supportive" friend to him. He said that he believes in publically showing love, and even though "people have things to say," that never bothered him. He called himself a "public love shower" and believed it was a "beautiful" thing.

Lil Yachty opens up about his viral song Poland

During the interview with the publication, Lil Yachty revealed an interesting fact about his 2023 track Poland and said it was a "true accident." He further added that he initially decided not to release the song and said:

"I was just there with the guys and the engineer and there was a Poland Spring water bottle on the table while I was just sitting in front of the mic. And it's always some wock around. Always. So I was just like, oh sh*t."

He added:

"A lot of times if I'm in the booth and there's the glass where I can see my friends talking or something, sometimes I'll sing about what they're doing. And I kind of just was singing 'I took the wock to Poland. And that song would've never left my hard drive."

As the interview progressed, Lil Yachty also said that there are still so many discographies he wishes to explore, which is something that excites him about the world of music.