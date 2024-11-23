"He was talking about Andrew Schulz"-Netizens react as Gary Owen claims Kendrick Lamar dissed him on 'Wacced Out Murals'

Comedian Gary Owen is under the assumption that Kendrick Lamar dissed him in the latter’s Wacced Out Murals track. On Friday, November 22, the latter released his GNX album to fans’ surprise.

The rapper addressed his upcoming 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance alongside Lil Wayne’s complaints about not being chosen to perform in his hometown, New Orleans. Lamar also seemingly called out Caucasian comics, with Owen alleging that Lamar was discussing him.

In his Wacced Out Murals track, Kendrick Lamar crooned:

“Don’t let no white comedian talk about no black woman, that’s law”

Gary Owen then took to X on November 23 to say that he felt “attacked.” He added:

“Welp if that’s the law then I’m a criminal.”

In another tweet, the comic said-

“Did Kendrick just come for me??? Lol”

Several people took to social media to clarify to Owen that it was unlikely that Kendrick Lamar was discussing him in his song and the lyric was likely to be aimed at Andrew Schulz, who received immense flack after making racist comments about Black women on the ShxtsnGigs podcast. One netizen said:

Several others shared similar opinions, with many stating that Owen should not have involved himself in the discussion. Some comments read:

Gary Owen has been met with backlash in the past for using the N-word. While performing in Oklahoma City back in June, he stated that he does use the racial slur when he is singing rap. Meanwhile, netizens continued to seemingly roast Owen for his tweets. Comments read:

Several internet users were under the assumption that Kendrick Lamar’s lyric was aimed at Andrew Schulz, as the latter joked about Black men getting buzz cuts because Black women stress that with “complaining about sh* all the f**king time.” Schulz has repeatedly been called out for his racist remarks in the past, with him publicly apologizing for the same as well. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

It is worth noting that who exactly the lyric was aimed at remains unknown, at the time of writing this article.

Kendrick Lamar addresses Super Bowl controversy in Wacced Out Murals

Kendrick Lamar being chosen to perform at next year’s Super Bowl stirred controversy in the hip-hop community, with several rappers being vocal about Wayne deserving to perform in his hometown. During a performance at the Lil Weezyana Festival earlier this month in New Orleans, Wayne opined that the opportunity was ripped away from him. He said on stage:

“That moment I said to myself, I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom and I worked my a*s off to get that position. It was ripped away from me but this muthaf**kin moment right here… they can’t take that from me.”

K. Dot addressed the drama in the song by crooning:

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ The irony I think mt hard work let Lil Wayne down/ Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn em to an Eskimo/ I drew the line and decimal/ Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n**gas agitated/ I’m just glad they showing they faces”

GNX includes the songs squabble up, luther, man at the garden, hey now reincarnated, tv off, dodger blue, peekaboo, gloria and gnx among others.

