"Her love for Taehyung is so cute to see" — Fans touched as Lea Salonga reveals she's been listening to BTS V's 'Winter Ahead' on repeat

BTS' Taehyung (V) recently received love and praise from Tony-winning musical theatre actress Lea Salonga. On May 20, 2025, Star News reported that in a Mother's Day special Q&A, Salonga mentioned that BTS' V's emotional ballad Winter Ahead was one of the songs she had been listening to a lot lately.

In a recent video for Theatre Group Asia's YouTube channel, Lea Salonga appeared with her son, Nic, for a fun guessing game. Nic was asked to name his mother's favorite song. Unsure of the exact title, he instead wrote down a lyric from the track:

"I'll be with you until the spring runs."

Without hesitation, the Disney Legend immediately identified it as BTS V's Winter Ahead.

Expand Tweet

It wasn't the first time the Miss Saigon star had shown admiration for Taehyung. In past interviews and social posts, she called him her favorite BTS member and praised the emotional depth of his vocals.

Clips of the Q&A went viral on social media. Soon, reactions from fans who were touched by her consistent support for the K-pop idol came pouring in.

"Lea Salonga and her love for Taehyung is so cute to see🥰she posted him in her IG stories again💕... Lots of times she has expressed her admiration for #KimTaehyung in multiple occasions. Not just because of his visuals. She has applauded his vocals and personality the most - she said that his voice felt like a hug in your heart, he moves with purpose, versatile and compelling. Another beautiful and talented thv girl🥰," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Several others took to social media to share their joy, praising her for her honesty and appreciation.

"I love an honest fangirl. She loves and hypes her favs💜💚," a fan commented.

"Our unchanging favorite... I love that artists and people who know about music always praise his quality as a singer and as an artists. It's always a good and proud day to be a Kim Taehyung fan," another fan wrote.

"Lea is such a great talent... a real singer who understands music and great musicians. AND her fav artist is Taehyung (and Jungkook). It's been years, and her love for tae never diminished. I love Lea!💜" another person added.

Others also highlighted how great it was to see a legendary musical icon so openly praise a K-pop idol.

"His voice,his music,his soul,him,always know how to reach everyone's heart,without any limits;his multifaceted skills,his precious talent cannot fail to strike those who listen to him,those who watch him...Yes,Taehyung was truly born to be admired and loved💜," a fan added.

"Thank you, Ms Lea Salonga, for choosing Winter Ahead as your favourite song, for loving Taehyung's artistry as you do," another fan wrote.

More about Lea Salonga's support for Taehyung and the idol's recent milestones

Lea Salonga is a Tony and Olivier Awards-winning singer and actress known for her roles in Miss Saigon and Les Misérables, among others. She is also the iconic singing voice behind the Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan. She has long admired V's artistry. Since 2020, she has praised his focus videos, vocal tone, and stage presence. She is often seen praising how his performances move her emotionally on social media.

Her praise for V isn't limited to one instance. She once said his voice feels like it's "embracing the heart" and even celebrated BTS' anniversary with a heartfelt message to the group. Fans have noticed her repeated appreciation for his solo work, including Love Me Again and For Us.

Expand Tweet

V is currently serving in South Korea's elite Special Duty Team. Despite being in the military, he's continued to trend thanks to his pre-recorded music releases and public appearances. His recent duet Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, as well as his solo album Layover, have both received critical acclaim.

He was also recently spotted spending time with IU. It sparked fan excitement about future collaborations.

With just under a month left until BTS begins reuniting post-military, fans continue to celebrate moments like these. Taehyung is scheduled to get discharged in mid-June 2025.

