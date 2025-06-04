"His probation officer watching this" — Internet reacts to rapper Top5 cutting off his ankle monitor on stream

On Wednesday, June 4, @scubaryan_ shared a video clip of Top5 cutting his ankle monitor in an outdoor space while on a livestream. In the clip, which is shorter than 1 minute, the Canadian rapper, born Hassan Ali, was seen with a pair of scissors and then used them to cut off the ankle monitor strapped to his leg.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 302K views and 1.6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"His probation officer watching this"

Some netizens called the Whole Camp rapper "dumb" for his self-incriminating actions on a livestream.

ktb.kendrick @ktbkendrick How dumb can you be

RTR Dyl @lydrtr top 5 a real demon but why he doin incriminating shi for streams mfs really do any sort of clipfarming

SUAREZ @suayrez Arrest this dude urgently

Meanwhile, others speculated that Top5 was likely to end up back in prison soon.

PepeGoesCrypto @PepeGoesCrypto bruh he finna catch a new case thats crazy

homixide hound 🤧5️⃣❕| Sway 🟢 @Houndful People always talk about how they won’t ever snitch and then self incriminate themselves like this

Gristmill @GristmillTruthe Find him and throw him in prison for life he’s a waste of space.

Top5 was arrested in a firearm investigation in January 2025

The viral tweet of Top5 cutting off his ankle monitor came five months after his arrest by Toronto Police at his Markham home on January 25, 2025.

According to Complex Music, police had a search warrant and found weapons in his home. He was charged with five offenses, including illegal gun possession and careless storage.

In the wake of Hassan Ali's arrest, the exact information about his release from prison remains unclear. However, in the second week of February (February 14), the Nuin rapper posted a video on his Instagram Story, saying,

"What's the coincidence that they released me on Valentine's Day? Can you guys tell me?"

In a subsequent story, Hassan Ali shared the cover art of Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, writing "the OG never lets me down" and tagging Drizzy's official handle.

This isn't Top5 first legal trouble

While Top5 was arrested on firearm charges earlier this year, it wasn't his first arrest. Before this, Ali was arrested for even more serious charges back in 2021.

Top5 was suspected to have been involved in a fatal shooting incident in 2021, in which a 20-year-old student, Hashim Omar Hashi, was killed. After being arrested on accessory to murder charges in LA in October 2021, Hassan spent three years behind bars. His charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder, Complex reports.

However, in September 2024, Hassan Ali was released from prison after a judge dismissed social media evidence that was used to prove his presence in the 2021 shooting.

After the dismissal, the charges against Ali were stayed. As he left the courthouse with his lawyer, Gary Grill, the Toronto rapper told reporters,

"An innocent man just came home."

Ali continued to say that he hoped the officers would find "whoever" was responsible for Hashi's murder. Meanwhile, Gary Grill spoke about his client case being a classic example of the prosecutors' attempt at putting rap music on trial, saying,

"It was very, very weak in my opinion. The problem about prosecuting artists like Mr. Ali based on their music; it fails to understand what the medium is, what's it about, and how drillers approach their audiences... It's important for all drillers to portray themselves as the biggest, baddest gangsters on the planet. That's what sells. That's what all drillers are doing."

Top5 was one of three people charged with Omar Hashi's killing, with the identities of the other suspects remaining unknown.

