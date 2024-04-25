"Hopefully the model he turns into me replies": Saweetie reacts to being mentioned on Quavo's new diss track against Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Quavo's ongoing dispute recently had Saweetie's name being mentioned in Quavo's diss track, Over Hoes & Bitches, targeted towards Chris Brown.

In the track, which was released on April 22, 2024, Quavo can be heard saying:

"I can take a model b*tch and make a Saweetie, n*gga."

The next day, on April 23, Saweetie shared a screenshot of her Instagram inbox from January 14, posting it on X (Twitter). The picture included a message from Quavo, which was not fully revealed. However, the initial half of the message seen from the preview, read:

"Damn. We used to mean af to each…"

As per Complex, Saweetie is currently dating rapper YG. They were first linked back in April 2023, according to Pinkvilla.

Quavo and Brown's dispute started back in 2017, after the former began dating Karreuche Tran. Before Quavo's recent diss track, the duo had already released two more such tracks about each other.

Chris Brown's song also referred to Quavo and Saweetie's relationship: Details explored

The latest track released by Quavo has grabbed attention specifically because he was once dating Saweetie. The duo were romantically linked in 2018 and split in 2021.

The track came almost three days after Chris Brown released his song, Weakest Link, on April 19, where he allegedly referred to Saweetie, rapping:

"You f*cked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f*ck, lil n*gga/ 'Cause I f*cked yo' ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I'm up, lil n*gga."

As per Vibe, Brown's lyrics reportedly imply that he had some physical relationship with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo.

The cover art of Quavo's recent song in response to Weakest Link features him choking Chris Brown. In the same, he even addresses Brown's controversies over the years, including the reported felony assault where Rihanna was a victim. Referring to the same, he raps:

"You been f*cked your bag up when you punched Ri in the face/ Talking about Fashion Week, you sparing who/ Come punch me in my face/ It ain't nun' but a fade, you know you lost to Frank."

While Quavo's song has been trending everywhere, Brown shared an Instagram story in response on the same day the track came out. In the story, he wrote:

"Google Raps that sh*t is poooooooh. Damn and I was excited .. that sh*t don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better."

Chris Brown and Quavo's dispute started around seven years ago

The feud between the duo dates back to 2017 and it was linked to Quavo dating Karreuche Tran, who was previously dating Brown, between 2011 and 2015. As per The Sun, Brown reportedly felt betrayed after Quavo and Tran started dating and the latter also filed a restraining order against Brown.

The crew members of both sides reportedly had a dispute with each other at the BET Awards the same year.

Shortly after, in 2018, Quavo began dating Saweetie. However, the latter confirmed they had broken up in 2021. In April 2023, she was rumored to be dating YG and were even seen together on Coachella's first weekend that year.

As mentioned earlier, both Quavo and Chris Brown have referred to their links with Saweetie in their latest diss tracks.

On April 11 this year, Chris Brown released a track, titled Freak, where he spoke about Quavo, who responded by dropping a song, Tender, speaking about Brown's abusive relationships over the years.

Quavo's Over Hoes & Bitches had received around 1 million views at the time of writing.