Who was Tanella Alleyne? Rihanna's cousin dies aged 28

Rihanna’s cousin Tanella Alleyne passed away on August 13, 2023, at the age of 28, as per Metro. Alleyne’s cause of death has not been disclosed but according to Loop News, her adoptive mother, Julie-Ann Bryan, revealed that doctors detected a huge black mass on her following a CT scan that was conducted before her passing.

Tanella’s homegoing celebration was held at the St. George Parish Church on August 28, 2023, according to Loop News.

Alleyne is survived by her father Leroy Brathwaite and her siblings – Toria, Tyrese, Tiffany, Tee-jay, Codi, and Grazelle.

Rihanna's cousin died six years after her brother Tavon’s death

Tanella Alleyne was mostly known for being featured alongside her cousin Rihanna in various social media posts. The Sun reported that Tanella was active on Instagram with around 55,000 followers. She also reportedly had a specific interest in fashion.

Tanella was mostly known as TT or Nella by most of her friends.

The Graydon Sealy Secondary School, where she was a student, paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote:

“The management and staff of The Graydon Sealy Secondary School are sad to announce the passing of former students Tanella Alleyne & Kamal Goodridge. We extend sincere condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues. May their souls rest in peace.”

Alleyne’s brother, Tavon, died six years ago after being shot dead. The incident happened at the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s, Barbados. The man who shot Tavon allegedly ran away and could never be identified. Prior to his death, he had spent time with Rihanna and the family for Christmas.

While paying tribute to her brother, Tanella Alleyne revealed at the time:

“We lost out mother at seven, and our dad was never playing his part. Then everyone separated, we never lived together until recently. This was our first Christmas together, the first time we’ve ever lived together.”

Rihanna welcomed her second child in August this year

Rihanna became a mother for the second time in August this year. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child reportedly on August 3, 2023. The singer revealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

She had her first child in May last year. The kid’s name was revealed as RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2023, after People acquired the birth certificate of the baby. It was a homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA, also known as Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The Diamonds singer and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked in November 2020. They were spotted together on various occasions and made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala.