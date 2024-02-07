How many kids does Macy Gray have? Net worth and all about the singer amid restraining order scandal

Tracy Melvin Hinds, the son of Macy Gray, has been accused by his sister Aanisah Hinds of beating her mother. According to Page Six, Aanisah filed a temporary restraining order against Tracy on February 6, 2024, saying that he harassed her mother. Apart from Tracy and Aanisah, Macy has another child named Happy.

The legal documents of the restraining order revealed that the incident happened last week and Tracy allegedly got physical with Aanisah's fiancé Cornel Pearson when he tried to sort out the issues. Aanisah reportedly claimed that Tracy had previously created similar issues in 2022 and 2023 when he was drunk.

The documents also revealed that Aanisah approached the cops who told her to file a restraining order due to a lack of evidence against her brother. She said:

"We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation. After he was out of the house, we locked the doros, but he came back through a window and harassing again. Later he pushed me and has done so many times."

Macy Gray was last seen in American Song Contest where she appeared as a participant. The 56-year-old has gained recognition for her albums that have been commercially successful.

Macy Gray has accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career: Net worth and other details explored

Macy Gray has been active in the music industry since the 90s. Her musical projects have been praised by the public over the years and she has worked under multiple record labels. Her career has contributed a lot to her earnings and her net worth is $12 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Macy listed her San Fernando Valley-based estate for $4.5 million in 2006. The entire property is established on 10,000 sq. ft. of land and has seven bedrooms. It has also got multiple bathrooms alongside a basketball court, a spa, a pool, and a dome ceiling.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2012, Macy Gray said that she realized in her early 20s that she could sing. She claimed that she had a "funny voice" and added:

"I went to college and sang around a bunch of musician friends because I had been taking piano lessons since I was seven, so I kind of gravitated towards musicians."

She said that she was approached by a friend to join his group and she received a few jazz CDs that helped her to know more about singers. In 1999, Macy released her first album titled On How Life Is and it reached the fourth spot on the US Billboard 200.

One of the singles from the album, I Try, received positive feedback from the public. Gray addressed the success of the single while speaking to The Guardian and said that she was surprised because she believed that the "chorus was too wordy."

Macy's second album, The Id, also turned out to be commercially successful. Her last album, Ruby, came out in 2018. She has been featured in films such as Around the World in 80 Days, The Crow: Wicked Player, and Change in the Air.

Macy Gray responds to the accusations against her son

As mentioned earlier, Macy Gray's daughter Aanisah has filed a temporary restraining order against her son Tracy Melvin Hinds. Macy's representative has now spoken to People magazine on her behalf about the charges imposed by Aanisah against Tracy and said:

"Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we're dealing with it."

People magazine states that a hearing for the restraining order has been organized on February 27, 2024. Aanisah's first child is due in September this year and she requested in the restraining order that Tracy should not be allowed to be anywhere near her or get in touch with the rest of the family members.