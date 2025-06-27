How did Brian Wilson die? Beach Boys legend’s cause of death revealed

Brian Wilson, the founding member of The Beach Boys, passed away on June 11, 2025. His family announced the news on Instagram, however, the details of his passing weren't shared at the time.

On June 26, 2025, TMZ obtained Brian Wilson's death certificate, which stated that the singer's main cause of death was respiratory arrest. Sepsis and cystitis were also listed as contributing causes. The death certificate mentioned other health issues Wilson had, including neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease.

According to the documents exclusively obtained by The Blast on February 16, 2024, the musician's family claimed Wilson had dementia and was suffering from "major neurocognitive disorder," which was caused by his dementia medication.

His family reportedly filed for conservatorship, stating Brian Wilson was unable to partake in basic needs such as food, clothing, or shelter. In May 2024, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T May placed Wilson under court-ordered conservatorship, with family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers serving as co-conservators.

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine recalled his last meeting with Brian Wilson

Al Jardine speaks onstage during the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys." (Image via Getty)

In the June 13, 2025, interview with Rolling Stone Australia, The Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine stated that the two met for the last time in May 2025, when he visited Wilson's home.

He told the media outlet that before he could say anything, Brian Wilson's first statement was saying out loud that Al Jardine "started the group." While he corrected Wilson and replied that they founded the rock band together, Al Jardine admitted that Wilson's acknowledgment gave him closure, and the statement was "an honor."

He further said that he initially believed Wilson would recover, however, he was "grateful" that the singer passed away in his sleep, "peacefully."

"I thought he was gonna get better. He had blood-oxygen-level problems, but his oxygen was coming back. [Wilson] just wore out... He went peacefully, in sleep, and I'm grateful for that," Al Jardine said.

Al Jardine also recalled how the band members noticed during their final live performance with Brian Wilson that he was not looking good. He added that after suffering from Covid-19, Wilson never recovered fully.

The musician last performed on July 26, 2022, at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan. The Beach Boys played their hit songs such as California Girls, God Only Knows, Good Vibrations, and Sloop John B, among others.

"The last tour, he was quite reticent. He didn't have the get up and go. He was just kind of slumped over the piano a little bit and not really engaging. So we noticed that, and finally we realized something's amiss here... That was the end of it. He never came back after that," Al Jardine said.

Brian Wilson was 82 years of age at the time of passing. He is survived by his daughters with former wife Marilyn Rovell, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson and his five adoptive children with late wife Melinda Ledbetter, Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash.

