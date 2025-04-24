How long was Daddy Yankee married to Mireddys González Castellanos? Puerto Rican rapper seeks to dissolve companies he co-owns with ex-wife

Daddy Yankee, born Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, has filed a legal petition to dissolve the companies he co-owns with his ex-wife, Mireddys Gonzalez Castellanos.

The Gasolina singer cited "deep personal differences" as the reason behind the decision, alongside "a complete lack of communication and information, which makes it impossible to continue any joint commercial operations."

According to Billboard, Rodriguez and Castellanos were high school sweethearts. The couple married in 1995 and remained together for 30 years before their divorce was finalized in February 2025.

During that period, they also worked closely as business partners, Music News reported. However, both their personal and professional relationships fell apart in 2024, with Daddy Yankee removing Castellano from her management role in December.

Daddy Yankee's lawyers have asked the court to close the "longstanding business affairs in a structured and legal manner, as there is no longer a foundation of trust or communication to support them."

Daddy Yankee filed a $250 million lawsuit against Castellanos last month

Daddy Yankee's petition to dissolve the companies he co-owns with Gonzalez comes just a month after the Despacito rapper filed a $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and her sister, Ayeicha Gonzalez.

As reported by People on March 6, 2025, Rodriguez alleged that the sisters mismanaged two of his companies and defamed him. He accused them of breach of contract, financial mismanagement, breach of fiduciary duties, defamation, and more.

Per the lawsuit documents, Castellanos allegedly obtained $100 million from the corporate bank accounts of his businesses—El Cartel Records (founded in 1997) and Los Cangris Inc. The money was their attempt to liquidate the assets before they were ordered to hand them over. The suit states:

"Mireddys and Ayeicha González Castellanos proceeded to concentrate in themselves a greater power than authorized and, together, made negligent and selfish decisions that were detrimental to both the companies and [Yankee] in his personal capacity and as an artist."

The suit continues:

"[T]hey did not give an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of corporate legislation, made financially irresponsible decisions, negligently managed accounting and wrongfully alienated Mr. Ayala Rodríguez from decision-making."

Daddy Yankee narrated his love story with Gonzalez in a 2022 song

While Rodriguez has mostly kept his marriage private, the rapper shared their love story in Para Siempre—a song from his 2022 album Legendaddy. In the song, which also features Sech, Daddy Yankee raps:

"You know me from the bottom when I lived in the hood/ And you’re still with me, no matter what happens/ You’re my MVP, there’s no one who can replace you/ I’m just telling you that/ I want you to be mine forever."

The following year, the couple shared several moments from their personal life on social media, including private jet trips, a look into Yankee's birthday, and a video of them celebrating their 28th anniversary together.

However, in 2024, their marriage seemingly took a rocky turn, with Yankee later announcing that his wife had filed for divorce.

Rodriguez and Gonzalez share two children—Jesaaelys and Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez. The rapper also has a third child, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

