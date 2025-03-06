What is Daddy Yankee's net worth? Latin hip-hop artist files $250M lawsuit against ex-wife Mireddys González alleging financial wrongdoing

On March 4, 2025, Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, filed a $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, Mireddys González Castellanos, for financial wrongdoing and defaming him after divorce. The couple announced their divorce in December 2024, after nearly 30 years of marriage, and finalized the split on February 18.

Ad

In the lawsuit filed in Puerto Rico, Yankee alleged his ex-wife and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, were "negligent" in managing his companies, El Cartel Records and Los Cangris. According to Billboard, he accused the sisters of "breach of fiduciary duties, breach of contract and damages," claiming their actions resulted in a loss of "thousands of dollars."

“The co-defendants Mireddys and Ayeicha Gonzalez Castellanos proceeded to concentrate in themselves a greater power than authorized and, together, made negligent and selfish decisions that were detrimental to both the companies and Mr. Ayala Rodriguez (Daddy Yankee) in his personal capacity and as an artist," the lawsuit added.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

According to the lawsuit, Daddy Yankee accused his ex-wife and her sister of being "disorganized, unprofessional and irresponsible" while handling his affairs. He also claimed the two launched a "defamatory campaign" against him to allegedly damage his “career, good name, and personal prestige as one of the most important international Latin music figures.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Daddy Yankee has an estimated net worth of $100 million. He has sold over 30 million records and is lauded as one of the pioneers of reggaeton. Some of the rapper and singer's hits include Gasolina and Despacito.

Ad

In December 2023, Yankee announced that he would retire from his music career to devote his time to Christianity after his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal).

Ad

Daddy Yankee accused his ex-wife of withdrawing $100 million from his companies without authorization

According to Billboard, Daddy Yankee accused his ex-wife of withdrawing $100 million from his companies without authorization in an injunction he filed in December 2024. The Puerto Rican artist claimed the withdrawal occurred after his ex-wife and her sister were “warned that they could not carry out any transactions on behalf of the companies.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, Ayeicha González Castellanos was allegedly the CEO and her sister was allegedly the secretary/treasurer at El Cartel Records and Los Cangris. However, after the injunction was filed, they agreed that Daddy Yankee would resume his role as president at both companies.

Following this, the rapper and artist allegedly encountered several discrepancies in the companies, including the “disappearance” of key financial documents and other documents pertaining to his "La Última Vuelta World Tour" held between July and December 2022.

Ad

According to the recently filed lawsuit, Yankee claimed that he found several uncashed checks that have since expired after his ex-wife and her sister allegedly failed to deposit them. The checks allegedly included royalty payments for projects in the early 2000s.

“Due to this gross and stubborn negligence of the defendants’ administrative management, the plaintiffs lost thousands of dollars,” the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit also alleged that the sisters "deleted or removed essential emails related to the operation of the companies and migrated the information to devices that have not been turned over or identified” between December 26 and 30, 2024.

Ad

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez tied the knot in 1995. The pair share two children, Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez and Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez. Yankee also has another child, Yamilet Ayala González, from a previous relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback