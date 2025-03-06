"He was using her for clout, he didn't really like her" - King Von's sister makes revelations about Asian Doll, latter claps back 

Late rapper and Black Disciples gang member King Von’s sister Kayla B made several claims about her brother’s former girlfriend, Asian Doll, via an Instagram Live on March 5, 2025. She said that there was more to the relationship between King Von and Asian Doll than met the eye.

Calling Doll a “musty, young lady,” Kayla noted that the first time she ever got to know about her brother’s partner was when he told her.

“This is what his exact words. He told me he was using her for clout, he didn’t really like her. He was just playing along, you know, until like he takes off with this music sh*t,” King Von’s sister claimed.

She continued:

"Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're motherf*cking dry... They going to use you for what you worth. And that's exactly what he did."

In response to Kayla B’s video, Asian Doll took to the social networking site X on March 6, and wrote:

“A n***a that beat another n***a bloody & knocked his teeth out cause he called me a b*tch in the studio could never be using me I watched Von beat a n***a with his bare hands bloody behind me I got real stories for days not that cap a*s sh*t, a b*tch that wanted to f**k her brother said.”

More about Kayla B’s comments on Asian Doll’s relationship with King Von

In her latest Instagram Live rant, Kayla B argued that contrary to Asian Doll’s claims, she did not put King Von “on.” Von's sister claimed that people knew they were going out, however, if Doll did put the Chicago rapper on, her own music career would have taken off.

“If you put him on, how come you ain’t get on? You finally had one hit song after he passed away. And you was only getting attention, because he passed away… Your music didn’t take off like his,” Kayla stated.

King Von’s sister mentioned that Doll had one record deal from Gucci Mane and was signed for a million dollars. She questioned why the amount was not more.

“When you started messing with Von, you was f*cked up and he even told you you was f*cked up. You ain’t had no money for real. You was out here bad. You was in Atlanta down bad. Like don’t nobody know, I know. Nobody was checking out Asian Doll for real. Like, stop it,” Kayla concluded.

Before her Instagram Live, Von’s sister feuded with Asian Doll on X earlier this week.

Asian Doll shared a tribute for King Von

On Wednesday, Asian Da Bratt took to X and shared an emotional post about her relationship with King Von. She called their bond the “rawest & longest & most genuine realest,” and claimed their love did not depend upon their bank balance. Doll recalled having the “best memories” with her late boyfriend who “loved out loud,” adding nothing or nobody could break their rapport.

“Sadly, he’s not here & I wish we stop talking about me & his love story nobody knows OUR story but us & 1 day I’ll tell it because it’s so beautiful no matter the dirt b*tches throw on it," she said seemingly referring to Kayla.

She added:

Von family loves me his mother adores me & his blood sisters are the sweetest girls, his cousins love me & they won’t be doing this if I was such bad person to Von they’ll pick me over any b*tch RIGHT NOW!”

Asian Doll's post on King Von. (Image via X)

The Dallas native claimed to have “inspired” Von and showed him how to love, noting he was often surrounded by jealous people who used “personal things” against him to “extort” money.

“He wanted to move on & be better!! I fed his soul & mfs drained his heart SADLY! He died in the hands of mfs that claimed they loved him so bad tho… 5yrs later I’ve grew the strength to move on & be a mother to my child that I’m so happy. I don’t have to share my baby with his other kids parents!” she wrote.

Asian Da Bratt shared King Von was “forever in our hearts” and urged people to “let him rest” and “stop making him look like a clout chaser, loser because he was more than that, he deserves so much better that he’s gone!”

“Every time I say something about some whole different sh*t a b*tch wanna tell 1000 Von & Asian stories that don’t even got sh*t to do with the argument he’s gone & don’t have to prove his love for me because HE ALREADY PROVED IT BEFORE HE DIED in so many songs so many interviews so many livestreams,” she wrote.

Asian Doll's post on King Von. (Image via X)

The Outta Space artist concluded that history cannot be rewritten and if people wanted to talk about King Von, they should go to God. She added sleeping peacefully at night as she “treated” him like a “big baby king” while he was alive.

Notably, Von and the Texas rapper dated for two years between 2018 and 2020, and broke up shortly before his demise in November 2020.

