Who did Madelaine Petsch date? Relationship history explored amid Tyga romance rumors

According to a report in US Magazine, Rapper Tyga and Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch were spotted together on February 26, attending Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities Party. However, it remains unconfirmed whether the two celebrities are dating.

According to People's report, Madelaine Petsch was in a public relationship with actor-musician Travis Mills from 2017 to 2020. Then, in 2023, she started dating Anthony Li, who is known for being singer-songwriter Halsey's manager. It is unclear whether the two are still together.

Madelaine Petsch's relationship history explored

Vanity Fair And Instagram Present Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Image via Getty

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, the Riverdale actress revealed that her then-boyfriend Travis Mills had slid into her Facebook DMs to ask her out. She also said that Mills auditioned for the role of Jughead, which ultimately went to Cole Sprouse.

"He messaged me on Facebook in January of season one and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other," she said.

In 2021, Petsch appeared in an interview with Flaunt, addressing her breakup with Travis Mills before the pandemic hit. She shared how the breakup impacted her mental health, as she had to lean on her best friend for support. She stated:

"My mental health was at an all time low. Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane. My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health. I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books."

In February 2021, Madelaine Petsch told Cosmopolitan that she regretted being so public with her relationship, such as posting now-deleted challenge videos with her ex-partner on her YouTube channel. She told the media outlet she intended to keep her love life private.

"I was so public with my boyfriend, I wish I would’ve pulled back a little bit. Moving forward, I will keep personal relationships like that off my YouTube," she said.

Celebrity Sightings - Madelaine Petsch with Anthony Li at the Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven (Image via Getty)

According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment dated March 2, 2025, Madelaine Petsch confirmed on Instagram that she was dating Anthony Li, Halsey's manager, in August 2023. Although it is uncertain when and how they first met, the media outlet stated that they had known each other for over ten years, and that they started off as friends.

The couple kept their relationship private, and Madelaine Petsch last posted him on her Instagram in February 2024. It is unclear whether she is still dating Anthony Li.

For the unversed, Madelaine Petsch rose to fame for her portrayal of Cheryl Blossom in the television series Riverdale. The actress will also appear on the psychological horror films The Strangers: Chapter 2 and The Strangers: Chapter 3.

As per IMDb, she is also working on Maintenence Required, a romantic comedy film she produced.

