"I let you live cause you got kids" — Kash Doll and Asian Doll feud escalates as latter says she should've let her brother kill the rapper

Amid Kash Doll and Asian Doll’s ongoing feud about “rap dolls" which began last month, the latter revealed on February 23, that she once considered harming the former during a previous Dallas show. Kash Doll has since demanded the duo take their feud to the “booth.”

On February 23, Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, took to X to state that she does not want to argue with Asian Doll on X. She added:

“Let’s get in the booth… we get it I’m old, ugly and whatever else but u never got in the booth… i dropped here i go in 2019 no response.. You’re pregnant stop talking bout me so much cause baby girl gone look like me..”

In a since-deleted tweet, Asian Doll, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen said in their recent X feud:

“MY N**GAS FINNA SHOOT YOUR SPRINTER UP & I LET YOU LIVE CAUSE YOU GOT KIDS & YOU HAD THEM ON THE ROAD WITH YOU!! YOU KNEW NOT TO SAY SH*T YESTERDAY WHILE YOU WAS IN DALLAS SO TODAY YOU TALKING AHIT CAUSE YOU HAPPY YOU AINT DIE B**CH!”

In another tweet, Asian Doll also said on February 23:

"I SHOULDVE LET MY BROTHER KILL YO OLD A*S"

Asian Doll also shared screenshots of an unidentified person asking Asian to find out who was bringing Kash to Dallas, hinting at a possible altercation.

Inside Kash Doll and Asian Doll’s X feud

The feud between the two women reignited on February 23 after Asian Doll took to X to tweet:

“Why do b**ches lie about they age? Like b**ch if you 37 you 37 why lie about it,” she wrote.

Kash Doll also took to X to state that she has no interest in “beef” unless she is going to make money off of it through releasing music or performing at concerts. She also said in another tweet:

“Made my whole interview about you and then turn around going to dig up all this old non factual dirt… i have yet to talk about your personal life cause i dnt give a f**k and never wanted beef it don’t serve me”

After Asian Doll took to social media to allege that she had arranged to have Kash Doll fatally shot, the latter also said on X:

“Not you that mad at me guns involved lol just get in the booothhhhhh that’s all i asked pregnant YN [Asian]”

In response to the same, Asian Doll also said in a tweet:

“I LET YOU LIVE B***H YOU WOULDVE DIED IN DALLAS TEXAS B***H I LET YOU LIVE”

The feud between the two began following Kash’s Doll’s appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast back in January. Kash Doll stated in the interview that she started the wave of having “Doll” in her name.

In response to the same, Asian Doll stated on social media, “You did not start this Doll wave… I don’t listen to the type of music you make.” The two continued to tweet at each other multiple other times on February 23.

