What are Diuretics? Bodybuilder Jodi Vance's coach speaks out after 20-year old's death

Competitive bodybuilder and coach Jodi Vance passed away on February 27, 2025, from a fatal heart attack caused by severe dehydration. She was 20 years old at the time of her demise.

Vance was in Columbus, Ohio attending the Arnold Sports Festival when she fell sick, experienced vomiting and dehydration symptoms and was rushed to the hospital. However, they were unable to help bring her back to life, reported NBC News.

The news was shared on Jodi’s Instagram account @jodi.vance.fit by her family and loved ones on February 28, 2025.

“For those that haven’t heard yet, Jodi passed away yesterday afternoon. Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her… This was sudden and unexpected,” the post read.

The statement further called Jodi Vance “a beautiful person inside and out” who would be “missed every single day.” It also asked time for the family to “process this loss in peace.”

“If anyone takes anything from this, please put your heath first,” the Instagram post which featured a picture of the late bodybuilder concluded.

In the wake of Jodi Vance’s death, her coach Justin Mihaly took to Instagram and shared two video posts. In one, he claimed the deceased was taking two “extremely hazardous” substances to improve her physique without her family’s knowledge, while in the next he highlighted the dangers of consuming diuretics, adding bodybuilding would be better off without them. However, he clarified that to his knowledge, Jodi Vance was not taking diuretics.

For those unaware, diuretics refer to a class of drugs that enhances the rate of urine excretion and help the body get rid of excess fluid and salt, as per the Oxford Dictionary.

Exploring further the meaning of diuretics amid Jodi Vance’s demise

Mayo Clinic defines diuretics as medicines that help reduce fluid buildup in the body. Also called water pills, they aid the kidneys in removing salt and water through the urine. As a result, there’s a reduction in the amount of fluid flowing through arteries and veins. This in turn helps to lower high blood pressure.

There are essentially three kinds of diuretics that are used to treat hypertension, including Thiazide, Loop, and Potassium sparing. While some medicines combine one or more types of diuretics, others blend a water pill with another class of drug.

Some of the other diseases where diuretics are used include heart and liver failures, edema, fluid buildup in the body, and kidney disorders such as kidney stones. While diuretics are generally considered safe, their side effects include frequent urination and a drop in the levels of sodium and potassium in the body.

Low levels of potassium or hypokalemia can lead to fatal heartbeat issues, as per Mayo Clinic. This is when a potassium-sparing diuretic is used. Dizziness, headaches, dehydration, muscle cramps, gout, and erectile dysfunctions are some of the other side effects of taking water pills.

In brief, looking at Jodi Vance’s coach’s statement in wake of her death

On March 2, 2025, Jodi Vance’s coach Justin Mihaly (@jmihaly_ on Instagram) shared a statement on her death via social media with support and approval from her mother, Jenny. Mihaly, in his caption, thanked Vance’s mother for “keeping Jodi first” and those who have shown an outpouring amount of love to the late bodybuilder and her family.

"Recently, her health had become quite concerning and now we know why, now we have the answers. Many people who loved Jodi, including myself, tried to get her to pull off the gas pedal a bit, and anyone who knows Jodi knows how challenging that would be," Justin stated in his video post.

Mihaly shared that Vance was not preparing for any competition and her next event was 20 weeks away. While he assured that Jodi wasn’t using diuretics as per his knowledge, he explained that she was using additional substances which were not part of their set protocol.

"Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique—I assume just for the Arnold Expo—without my knowledge, my approval, without family's knowledge, their approval," he said in the reel.

Justin Mihaly mentioned getting the information about Jodi Vance’s potassium level at the hospital. While the normal is considered between 3.5 to 5.2 mmol/L, hers was reportedly a 9, which was high. The coach claimed it suggested the use of a potassium-sparing diuretic. However, he wasn’t sure of the circumstances.

Mihaly further mentioned that this type of diuretic, when combined with a fat-burning drug, can have a severe and detrimental impact on the body. Having said that, Justin praised his mentee’s dedication and called her work ethic "second to nobody."

In a separate video, Justin Mihaly focused on the adverse side effects of taking diuretics and shared how bodybuilding would be a better sport without them.

As per Yahoo! Jodi Vance was at the Arnold Sports Festival to coach and support athletes. Her last important event was the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas where she competed in the Women’s Physique division, and secured a third place.

