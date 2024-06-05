How did Mandisa die? Grammy-winning American Idol alum's cause of death revealed after she passed away at 47

Popular singer and American Idol alum Mandisa tragically passed away at the age of 47 in April 2024. However, at the time, the cause of death could not be specified, and the body of the singer was sent for autopsy. Based on an autopsy report obtained by People Magazine, it has now been revealed, that the singer reportedly passed away due to complications of class III obesity.

The report mentioned that when Mandisa was found in her home in Tennessee, they stated that she “was last known alive approximately three weeks back.” However, her manner of death has been listed as “natural.” Back in April, her death was confirmed by one of her representatives, who released a statement to Billboard, saying:

"We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

As per the Cleveland Clinic, class III obesity is a complicated disease wherein an individual’s body mass index is more than 40, and they experience obesity-related health conditions. The condition is also known as Morbid Obesity, which can be treated by lifestyle changes, psychological therapy, and some surgical procedures.

On the other hand, Mandisa, born in 1976, began her career in singing after she rose to fame on American Idol. She was amongst the top 9 contestants of the season. However, she was eliminated just after the 9th week.

Mandisa won a Grammy Award in 2014

As Mandisa rose to fame after participating in American Idol in 2006, she began her journey of gospel and contemporary Christian singing. She released several albums like True Beauty in 2007, It’s Christmas in 2008, Freedom in 2009, What If We Were Real in 2011, and Overcomer in 2013. Her last album released was Out of the Dark in 2017.

The singer also received many awards and nominations for her albums and songs. Mandisa won a Grammy Award for her album Overcomer in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Apart from the Grammys, she was also nominated for various other awards like the GMA Dove Awards.

She also earned several positions on many charts, including the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart, for her song, Stronger. Good Morning also earned her a lot of praise as it received immense love from the masses and her fans.

When the singer suddenly passed away in April 2024, American Idol honored her, with Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle, and Danny Gokey performing Shackles to pay tribute to the celebrated singer. On the other hand, the show also released a statement and said:

“Mandisa was an adored icon on ‘American Idol’ and in the music industry. She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family.”

Upon the singer's demise in April 2024, her family was left devastated. Her father spoke to News 2 after her death, and stated how they are “going to miss her every day.” The family of the deceased singer is yet to speak after the revelation of her cause of death.