“That was beautiful” — American Idol's tribute to Mandisa divides the internet

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 29, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the crew and cast pay homage to 2004 Idol Mandisa, who passed away on April 18, 2024.

The gospel singer appeared in the show in 2005 and in the latest episode of the ABC singing competition, former contestants Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle and Danny Gokey returned to the show to perform in honor of Mandisa. The trio sang Shackles by Mary Mary to pay tribute to the late star.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in about the tribute and while some felt it didn't do justice to the singer and songwriter, others believed it was "beautiful."

"That was beautiful. Can't stop crying. I'm going to miss Mandisa," one person wrote.

American Idol fans react to the show's tribute to Mandisa in season 22 episode 15

In American Idol season 22 episode 15, former cast members Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle, and Danny Gokey returned to the show to pay homage to singer-songwriter Mandisa. The famed personality who competed in American Idol season 5.

Following her death on April 18, Mandisa's representative told People Magazine:

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home, deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

American Idol season 22 fans took to social media after the latest episode aired to chime in on the tribute. Some praised it:

"Beautiful performance, and perfect words of tribute for the immaculate Mandisa #AmericanIdol," one person wrote.

"Wow, such an incredible and beautiful tribute to Mandisa. She was such an incredible woman. Will always remember that day when she chose forgiveness when Simon Cowell made mean and hurtful comments towards her. R.I.P. Mandisa Lynn Hundley. #Idol #AmericanIdol," another tweet read.

"Mandisa was truly amazing! She could sing anything! God bless her family and friends," another person wrote.

One fan praised the choice of song:

"Very cool to see "Shackles (Praise You)" in memory of Mandisa by Melinda Doolittle, Danny Gokey, and Colton Dixon. I met Mandisa one summer in the early 2000s, what a kind soul and bright presence. RIP. #AmericanIdol," one person wrote.

While there were several fans who were happy with the way American Idol honored the former winner, others felt that the ABC show could have done more.

"The tribute should have been a Mandisa song. What a disappointment," one person wrote.

"You know would have been a better #Mandisa tribute? Having the contestants sing her songs tonight instead of doing Judge's Contest #AmericanIdol," another person wrote.

"@AmericanIdol instead of having folk sing a Mandisa song, so her catalog can get a boost in streams, you chose to roll with a Mary Mary song? You should be ashamed of yourselves for this nonsense. #Idol #AmericanIdol," one tweet read.

Another person further criticized American Idol's choice of singers who paid tribute to the late singer:

"I mean -- it would've been NICE if they had brought out MORE than JUST the three most well-known Cristian artists OTHER than Mandisa to come out of AI to pay tribute to her. #AmericanIdol," one person wrote.

The American Idol alum was born in 1976 and was an American gospel and Christian singer. At the time of her death, her net worth stood at $1 million as per CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Some of her most popular songs include Only the World, Christmas Makes Me Cry, Christmas Day, My Deliverer, Stronger, It's Christmas, and Overcomer.

American Idol season 22 will air another episode next week on Sunday, May 5, 2024 on ABC.