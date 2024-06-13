How many children does Sexyy Red have? Rapper apologizes to her son for swearing at her fans after they asked about her kids

American rapper Sexyy Red, also known as Janae Nierah Wherry, recently lashed out at fans on Instagram Live for asking about her kids' whereabouts. Her 26-year-old son wasn't pleased with her reaction. Later, she apologized to him in another Instagram Story video.

Sexyy Red has two children: her first son, Chuckie, born in 2020, and her second child, born on February 5, 2024, after she announced her pregnancy on October 15, 2023.

Sexyy Red has always been a celebrity who has valued privacy in her life. She even tried to hide her pregnancy from fans and refused to reveal the father of her second child.

"“Cause I don’t need anyone in my business — like why you want to be so nosy? Mind your [expletive] business," snapped the rapper when asked about why she doesn't reveal the father's identity in an interview by Billboard.

Trending

Sexyy Red's son reprimands her for using cuss words in an Instagram Live

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In an Instagram Live on Wednesday (June 12), the Rich Baby Daddy rapper went into an expletive-infused rant when her fans asked about her sons.

"Why is ya’ll worried about my kids? They right here, they cool, they fed, they good. Go have some kids and worry about them dirty [expletive]," snapped the American Rapper.

However, her elder son Chuckie seemed to have taken offense and implored his mom to stop cursing from the background. Sexyy Red seemed to have softened up from the reaction and apologized to her son.

“Okay im sorry," replied Red to her son. “But they be pissing me off. My kids right here, they always with me [expletive]”

Sometime later, the rapper posted another video on her Instagram stories explaining her love for 'bad words'.

Sexyy Red talking about her son's aversion to cussing in an Instagram Live (Image via Instagram/sexyyred))

"“I’m sorry, you want me to stop saying bad words? But bad words is fun to [expletive] say. You know what the [expletive] I’m saying?" explained Sexyy Red to her child.

The 26-year-old explained why she doesn't want to spill much about her personal life and the lives of her children.

"“You don’t know me. Y’all be too invested in these celebrity lives. That’s just so crazy to me. I feel like that’s some pervert ass [expletive]. Why do you wanna see me kids, [expletive]? You [expletive] pedophile," she said.

What do we know about Sexyy Red's children?

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sexyy Red has two children, as mentioned. Her eldest son, Chuckie, was born in 2020, but specific details about his birth date and father's identity remain unknown.

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that her rise to stardom began after she wrote a successful diss track about her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her. Fans encouraged her to pursue rap further, leading to her success in the industry.

She takes Chuckie to many of her concerts, where he cheers for his mum. However, she never lets him get photographed and doesn't feature him in her social media content.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The rapper kept her second pregnancy a secret from her fans for several months until finally revealing it on October 14, 2023, via Instagram. She shared several photos of her baby bump with SZA also featuring in the first photo.

'Team boy of team girl,' read the caption as the rapper gave birth to her second kid on February 5, 2024. However, we still don't know the name or the gender of the rapper's second child.