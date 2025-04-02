How many kids did Tony Bennett have? Late singer's daughters sue their brother over mismanagement of family finances

Tony Bennett's daughters, Antonia and Johanna Bennett, recently sued their older brother, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, for allegedly mismanaging their father's finances and acting "as though he is the sole beneficiary of Tony’s assets and accountable to no one."

The multiple Grammy-winning singer died in July 2023 at 96 after battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016. The lawsuit, filed on March 31, 2025, claimed that Danny “has abused and continues to abuse” his responsibilities over their father's estate.

“Since Tony’s death, Johanna and Antonia have discovered that Danny exercised complete and unchecked control over Tony and his financial affairs prior to and following his death through multiple fiduciary and other roles of authority that Danny has abused, and continues to abuse, for his own significant financial gain,” the lawsuit stated.

For the unversed, Tony Bennett has four children: sons D'Andrea "Danny" and Daegal "Dae" Bennett with his first wife, Patricia Beech, and daughters Johanna and Antonia Bennett with his second wife, Sandra Grant.

D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett worked as his father's manager between 1979 and 2021, till Tony Bennett retired. Meanwhile, Daegal "Dae" Bennett ran his music studio, Bennett Studios, for 10 years between 2001 and 2011 before shutting it after the economic downturn. He continued his work in the music industry as a freelance engineer, mixer and producer and has won 10 Grammys as of this writing.

Not much information is known about Johanna Bennett, Tony Bennett's eldest daughter, as she spent most of her life out of the limelight. As for Antonia Bennett, Tony Bennett's youngest child, she followed in her father's footsteps and became a musician, graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

She also attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute and has several acting credits to her name. According to People Magazine, Antonia, Johanna, and Dae are beneficiaries of "The Tony Bennett 1994 Family Trust," with Danny being the sole trustee.

Tony Bennett's daughters accuse their older brother of withholding money and other sentimental items

In their lawsuit filed on March 31, 2025, Johanna and Antonia Bennett accused their older brother Danny of withholding money and other items with a “deep sentimental value," including a piano that Bennett allegedly bequeathed to Antonia.

The lawsuit alleged that Danny “refused for months to even give Johanna and Antonia access” to their father's apartment. Meanwhile, he allegedly permitted a New York Times reporter to photograph the home for their story about “what various deceased celebrities left behind after they died."

“The centerpiece of the photos published by The New York Times Magazine was Tony’s piano, which Tony specifically bequeathed to his daughter Antonia, but which she was prohibited from seeing and would not actually receive until months later,” the lawsuit stated.

When Antonia was finally allowed to visit her father's home in 2024, the instrument was allegedly "in terrible condition and was being held in a manner that caused further damage to the instrument."

The suit also claimed that Antonia “had to negotiate with Danny and his counsel in order to have them… reimburse Antonia for the costs she incurred in having [it] delivered to her residence.”

Later, Danny allegedly "pressured" Antonia to sell the instrument as part of an auction he organized to increase the price of the other items at said auction.

Antonia and Johanna claimed Danny's interest in Tony Bennett's assets was "purely financial"

According to the lawsuit, Antonia and Johanna accused their oldest brother of “freely using and controlling Tony’s assets and trust assets often as if they were Danny’s own.” They claimed Danny made "millions" from his 2024 sale of Tony Bennett's name, likeness, and royalty to a financial management firm.

The suit further alleged that Danny paid himself “excessive and unearned commissions" and gave “substantial loans and gifts to himself and his children" from Tony Bennett's assets.

“It… became patently clear to Johanna and Antonia that Danny’s interest in Tony’s tangibles was purely financial,” the lawsuit added.

The sisters also claimed that Danny violated the family trust after he discreetly made a deal with Marvel to allow the corporation to use his father's music in the upcoming movie, Kraven the Hunter.

In addition to the alleged financial mismanagement, the lawsuit claimed that several items of Tony Bennett's clothing were donated to charity without the sisters' knowledge or consent, causing harm that “is irreparable — their father’s property that was specifically bequeathed to them is gone and is irreplaceable.”

This is not the first time the sisters have raised complaints against Danny for alleged financial mismanagement over Tony Bennett's estate. In June 2024, Antonia and Johanna sued Danny for "unaccounted for assets" in their father's estate.

According to The Independent, Danny denied the wrongdoing in a response filed at the time, adding:

“Our father trusted me during his life — he trusted me to manage his career, to manage his money, and to serve as his trustee; and our father trusted me to continue to handle his affairs, his money and his business after he died. My sisters have gained little traction in the court of public opinion, where they continue to hurl the same, tired, accusations they throw at the court in this proceeding, yet they pursue their goal of painting me dirty.”

Danny Bennett has around three weeks to respond to his sisters' newest lawsuit.

