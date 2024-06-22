How many siblings does Polo G have? Video footage of rapper's mother, Stacia Mac, shooting at his sister goes viral 

A video of rapper Polo G’s mother, Stacia Mac, shooting his sister and her daughter, Leilani Capalot, has gone viral across social media platforms. Since the clip has garnered traction online, Mac has taken to her Instagram account to defend herself. Capalot also took to the internet to address the matter at hand.

While the exact timing of the shooting remains unknown, Popular celebrity gossip page Say Cheese! was one of the many who took to X(formerly Twitter) to share the viral video.

In the video, one could hear bullet sounds and also see Mac threaten Capalot out of what seems to be her property. Leilani can be seen vehemently arguing with her mother in the 40-second-long video, which has gone viral online. The video had amassed nearly 10 million views on X alone.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, is a Chicago-based rapper who went viral after releasing his Die A Legend mixtape in 2019. He was quick to become a US Billboard 200 chart-topper. Polo G has 3 siblings: Leilani, Taurean, and Leia, all born to his mother, Stacia Mac.

More about Polo G’s 3 siblings as the shooting video goes viral online

Polo G’s eldest sister, Leilani, is just two years older than him. The latter, who is 27 years old, is a singer similar to her brother and has released numerous singles, like Last Strike and T-Shirt.

While his brother Taurean is a rapper as well. He goes by the name Trench Baby in the music scene. The 24-year-old made headlines last year for getting arrested and having Polo G’s five-million-dollar house raided. Taurean was arrested on robbery charges. However, he was immediately released from custody.

Meanwhile, the youngest sibling, Leia Monroe started her fifth grade in 2023. Not much about her has been made available online.

What did Polo G’s mother say about the shooting?

Polo G has attributed his success to his mother since he entered the music industry. She reportedly works as his talent manager as well.

On Saturday, June 22, Stacia Mac took to her official Instagram account and shared in her stories that Leilani Capalot was battling mental health struggles. She added:

“I can’t STILL be the villain in your story. I’ve removed myself from your life! You’re feeding stories to blogs AGAIN when I haven’t spoken to you in MONTHS?! The problem is YOU.”

Mac went on to add that Capalot was self-coping/ medicating drinking and passing out everywhere. Apparently she has been refusing treatment time and time again.

While mentioning the recent shooting on her Instagram stories, Mac claimed that Capalot was having a “manic episode.” She also called her daughter “VERY calculating. Very manipulative.”

As she ended her social media address, Mac claimed that she was “staying as far away from your evilness,” as she referred to her daughter.

Leilani Capalot also took to the social networking site to claim that she did not send the video of the shooting to “the blogs,” but somebody leaked it. In an X statement, Leilani claimed:

“I was attacked verbally, emotionally, physically, consistently provoked, shot at, had my luggage stolen, which in turn TRIGGERED a manic episode.”

Leilani Capalot went on to claim that Mac had attempted to murder her. She then stated that she was not going to seek legal action for her mother’s behavior. She wrote on X:

"I still did not seek legal action nor council although she attempted to use her money and resources to have me arrested, my accounts removed etc. I am in extensive therapy and I hope she can do the same!"

Meanwhile, fans of Polo G are awaiting an update from him, as he hasn't stated anything on the matter, at the time of writing the article.