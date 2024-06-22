What did Meghan McCain say about Jennifer Lopez? Andy Cohen comes out in support of singer amid mean online criticism

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared for an interview on Andy Cohen's podcast Daddy Diaries on June 21, 2024. The Riverdale star was spotted supporting Lopez after Meghan McCain made a few negative comments about the singer in an episode of the Citizen McCain podcast.

Meghan's comments came after she shared her experience with Lopez on The View. McCain, who was a former co-host said:

"She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen [when she was on The View]. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed."

Meanwhile, Cohen expressed his confusion on the criticism of the Out of Sight star on social media and referred to a news piece by The Hollywood Reporter, which described Lopez as "unlikeable." He responded to the same by saying:

Trending

"I don't think that's correct."

Andy Cohen also spoke up on a claim made by a friend stating that Jennifer Lopez has disappointed a lot of people by boasting about her several guest appearances on Watch What Happens Live. Cohen additionally criticized the fact that people were unhappy with Lopez for "doing too much". He stated:

"No drama. [She] wasn't late, wasn't anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show. I mean, just like super game."

The Alpha House star appreciated Lopez's presence on the show, saying that he is comfortable to have any kind of conversation with her.

Meghan McCain on Jennifer Lopez's appearance on The View

Meghan McCain heavily criticized Jennifer Lopez while appearing on the podcast Citizen McCain on June 7, 2024. Apart from McCain, the podcast is hosted by Miranda Wilkins and well-known producer Carlos King also joined the conversation.

The duo spoke to King about Lopez's career and the trio stated that the Anaconda star's career was seemingly affected in some way this year.

Meghan McCain stated that Lopez was "not nice" when she appeared on The View. She addressed the experience by saying:

"When you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f***ing minutes."

McCain additionally mentioned another incident where she had once shared a TikTok video where she called Lopez one of her least favorite guests on The View. McCain even revealed in the video that Lopez was accompanied by a lot of people while traveling and it allegedly was more than the president.

While McCain also claimed that the Atlas star reportedly got the video for violation, she did not provide any evidence of the same, adding that the clip was taken down at one point. McCain's representative shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly, saying that the video was reinstated shortly after they used the option of appeal.

Meghan McCain made other allegations against Jennifer Lopez

Meghan McCain expressed her sympathy towards an employee of Jennifer Lopez as she shared some shocking claims in her podcast. McCain stated that the person had to allegedly "hold up a mirror with lights" when Lopez had to prepare herself to appear on stage. Meghan added:

"I remember thinking, 'That poor man. What a weird job. He probably went to art school or something and had dreams of being a musician and he's like, 'I hold J.Lo's light.'"

However, Lopez has not shared any official response to McCain's comments until now. The 54-year-old's latest album, This Is Me… Now, came out in February this year, along with the film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story on Prime Video.