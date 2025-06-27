How many tracks does Lorde’s new album ‘Virgin’ has? Every song ranked as singer enters rebellious stage

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, released Virgin on June 27, 2025. Virgin is bold, honest, and powerful, and was made with producer Jim-E Stack.

This is the artist's fourth studio album and follows the pattern of her dropping an album every four years. Her previous album, Solar Power, came out in August 2021.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on May 15, Lorde said about the album,

“There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over. It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”

In her interview, she also shared that she broke up with Justin Warren in 2023. They had been dating since 2017.

Virgin contains 11 tracks, and each talks about different things. It includes her breakup, her struggles with settling in New York, her gender fluidity, and her relationship with her mother, among other things.

Tracks from "Virgin", ranked

Let's take a look at these 11 tracks ranked, as per Billboard.

#11 Current Affairs

This song delivers an excellent chorus and highlights the emotional and physical entanglements as Lorde elongates several syllables. As per Billboard, "an evocative sex rumination, full of spit, moans, underwear and beds on fire" and a different style of writing seen from the artist.

#10 If She Could See Me Now

This talks about her breakup and healing from it in a gym, as she mentions she lifted her partner's body weight. Synthesizers work with her vocals as she speaks about going through the pain before an airy chord progression smoothens it out.

#9 Man of the Year

In this song, Lorde speaks about her gender fluidity, opening with nothing but a bass string. It eventually ramps up before collapsing at the end. Man of the Year would make for a great live performance.

#8 Favourite Daughter

This song speaks about Lorde finally calling New York her home, but still looking for her mother, as the lyrics state,

“Everywhere I run, I’m always runnin’ to ya”

With vocals and drums, it provides an insight into the singer's upbringing.

#7 David

This is the final song in sequence in the album, and asks the question,

“Am I ever gonna love again?”

In David, the singer speaks about her failed relationship and also her identity as the production keeps falling away to keep her voice raw and honest.

#6 Hammer

Hammer is the first song in the sequence on Virgin and has a great production, and it speaks about finding peace in not having answers to everything.

#5 GRWM

This song starts with soft keys and melodies as Lorde recalls one of her best memories from childhood. It eventually moves into percussion and synthesizers as she wonders when she will become a grown-up woman.

#4 What Was That

This song has ever-changing beats, an instrumental chorus, and hard-hitting lyrics. It was released as a single before the album and speaks about the singer's post-breakup liberation.

#3 Clearblue

This song talks about "sexual ecstasy and the post-coitus uncertainty involving a pregnancy test", as per Billboard. It has overlapping timelines and feelings and speaks about various things that women go through.

#2 Shapeshifter

In this song, the singer explains the various versions of her that have existed over the years in terms of her romantic relationships. It is one of the rare songs in the album with a verbose chorus, and overall, it has a very mature lyrical prowess.

#1 Broken Glass

In this song, the singer expresses all the hopelessness, self-loathing, and sadness surrounding body dysmorphia and eating disorders. It is raw, honest, and at times, heartbreaking, while providing thumping beats and a high chorus, which might replicate a traditional pop song at times.

Virgin is Lorde's fourth studio album and is inarguably the most open and raw one so far. She has highlighted various subjects throughout the album and given listeners a big insight into her life and her mind.

