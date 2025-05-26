“She's a whole vibe” — Netizens react as Lorde crashes a Sydney nightclub party dedicated to her music

Lorde sent fans into a frenzy after unexpectedly appearing at a Sydney nightclub event celebrating her music on May 25. The pop star, currently promoting her upcoming album, Virgin, joined the crowd at Mary’s Underground, where DJ Xeimma hosted “What Was That: A Club Night Dedicated to Lorde.”
The songwriter's surprise appearance at the themed party sparked mixed reactions online when @PopBase shared a clip on X.
Fans took to social media platforms to praise her approachability, with one X user commenting:
"She's a whole vibe"
"Oh, I love that Lorde is just having fun," tweeted a user.
"Lorde dances with fans so wholesome af," said a user.
"Lorde really said 'let me show these girlies how it's done' and showed up to her own tribute night. That's the energy I'm bringing to every set," stated another.
"Imagine dancing to green light with the green light herself," expressed a fan.
"I love watching celebrities just vibing with the public! she looks so free!!!" said a user.
Others criticized the low-key nature of the event, with tweets like:
"Lorde just doing anything these days," wrote a user.
"No one cares," said one user.
"Tanked," wrote another.
"The second-hand EMBARRASSMENT is painful affff watching this," stated a user.
"Genuinely no one cares about this mess," expressed another.
Despite the divide, clips of the night amassed millions of views, highlighting the singer's enduring cultural footprint. Attendees initially didn’t recognize her, as she blended into the crowd before being spotted.
More about Lorde’s surprise nightclub appearance
The party, held during the songwriter's Australian promo tour for Virgin, became a viral moment after DJ Xeimma shared her disbelief on Instagram:
“After years of throwing events, this was one of the most rewarding nights of my life. Completely unmatched.”
The Royals singer's unannounced visit to the Sydney event unfolded as fans danced to her hits like Royals and Solar Power. DJ Xeimma, who organized the night, noted the singer arrived without entourage or fanfare, initially going unnoticed. Footage later showed her laughing with attendees and taking photos before climbing onstage to dance.
The timing coincided with her final push for Virgin, her first album since 2021’s Solar Power. Set for release on June 27, the record’s lead single, What Was That, dropped on April 24. Days before the club's appearance, she also teased Man of the Year in an Instagram post, saying:
"Man Of The Year. An offering from really deep inside me. The song I’m proudest of on Virgin."
The singer’s decision to join the celebration aligns with her recent emphasis on intimate fan connections. During her Australian tour stops, she’s shared behind-the-scenes moments on social media, including studio snippets and personal reflections.
As the buzz around the club night continues, Virgin’s release looms. For now, the event underscores the singer's knack for blending spontaneity with spectacle.
The Sydney club incident marks another chapter in Lorde’s decade-long journey from teenage phenom to avant-pop icon. While critics debate her choices, fans revel in her authenticity. With Virgin weeks away, all eyes remain on how her next musical chapter will unfold.