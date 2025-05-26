Why did Billy Joel cancel his upcoming shows? Daughter Alexa Ray Joel shares support for the musician and thanks fans

Musician Billy Joel has canceled many of his shows scheduled in 2025 after sharing a health update with fans via Instagram on May 23, 2025. According to the post, Billy has been advised not to perform during his recovery period, prompting the 76-year-old artist to cancel all upcoming performances.

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her father on May 24, 2025, showing gratitude for the love and support, and that her father is "committed to making a full recovery."

Alexa mentioned that her father is currently undergoing physical therapy as part of his treatment plan.

"We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis."

More updates on Billy Joel's diagnosis

In an update shared on his Instagram on May 23, 2025, Billy Joel confirmed his diagnosis of normal hydrocephalus (NPH). In light of his diagnosis, he has cancelled and rescheduled all concerts and performances. The updates also reassured fans that all tickets will be refunded to the original purchasers.

The canceled concerts include high-profile performances with fellow music legends, including Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Sting. Notably, the Piano Man singer was scheduled to perform alongside Stevie Nicks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 8, 2025.

In the wake of her father's diagnosis and the outpouring of support from fans, Alexa Ray Joel shared a message on Instagram, where she confirmed that Billy Joel is undergoing treatments and is working towards regaining his strength.

" My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength."

Alexa, a singer-songwriter herself, also took the opportunity to quote lyrics from Billy Joel's Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel) from the 1993 album River of Dreams, a song her father wrote for her. She also expressed gratitude for the support that people have shown her and her father.

" The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too. ‘Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be.’ ⚓️ The music continues…"

Christie Brinkley, Joel's ex-wife and Alexa Ray Joel's mother, also took to Instagram to share her support for the singer, calling the singer "our Piano Man". The video shared by Christie features her attending Joel's concert and singing along to "You May Be Right" with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

" I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight,you’re OUR piano man. And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and a whole bunch of full arenas!"

As the Piano Man singer steps back from the stage to focus on recovering and regaining his strength, fans and family remain hopeful about his recovery. With a career spanning over five decades, Billy Joel is one of the most celebrated musicians of all time.

