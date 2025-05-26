"Mr anti industry lol" — Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar saying he "always" wins because he is prepared to "lose" in new Gatorade ad

On Monday, May 26, @nfr_podcast dropped the video clip of Kendrick Lamar's commercial ad with Gatorade. The ad comes nearly a month after Gatorade dropped its sports-centric ad narrated by the rapper on April 18.

The ad opens with Lamar saying, "Every morning I lose," as he opens his eyes. Throughout the video, which is in black-and-white, the GNX rapper is seen doing push-ups, burpees, and pull-ups in different locations.

The tweet, which was shared from Gatorade's official handle, has since gone viral, receiving over 595K views, 15K likes, and 1.2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Not.........An................ NPC.............. @not_an_npc_9 Mr anti industry lol

Some netizens compared Kendrick Lamar to his professional rival, Drake, claiming that the God's Plan rapper could never partner with a giant like Gatorade.

Tommy @tommydudd2 Drake could never partner with a company as big as Gatorade.

Hip-Hop Unison @hiphopunison Imagine your peak in life and creative ability is circulated around one man, if you a real ni**a with a real conscious doesn’t that make Drake the goat? This ni**a whether intentional or not as the drop drop drop deep in his throat cause he holds 2pac sacred and acts reincarnated but truth is he’s TEMU quality, never done shit that is impactful outside his brand.

Superbowl Champs @poeticlove1989 Should’ve never begged him to drop

Meanwhile, others attributed Kendrick's explosive growth to Drake, calling it a "reverse Drake effect".

kenny jones @relientkenny lmaooo Drake really made Kendrick 50xs more famous than he was BEFORE the rap battle and NONE of this would’ve happened if Drake didn’t drop “push ups”😂😂 a reverse Drake effect🤣

Wescott Laurent @wescottlaurent Lol Drake really broke this ni**a heart. Just do like Charlamagne and lighten your skin already. You’ll be fine.

bail of hay @JenkndsBailey This shit sooooo funny bro. He really killed Drake just to take his place as the corniest rapper on the planet. Corporate sellout; this mf in a Lego movie 😭😭😭

Kendrick Lamar narrated Gatorade's Lose More, Win More ad

As the voice behind Gatorade's latest ad campaign, Lose More, Win More, Kendrick Lamar narrates the sports-centric ad, opening with a question:

"How much are you willing to lose?"

As Gatorade's history with the 1965 University of Florida football team plays on screen, Lamar continues:

"Losing steam. Losing players. Losing sweat. The solution? A drink that hydrates better than water. So they can work more. Sweat more. 'Cuz when you do that, you can surpass the hype. You can inspire generation after generation. You can compete against anything. Even gravity. Or even yourself. So how much sweat are you willing to lose? That's how you know how much you're willing to win."

As matches after matches play on screen, Kendrick Lamar's Peekaboo provides the soundtrack for the 1-minute-long ad, with the Luther rapper himself appearing towards the end, with beads of orange-colored sweat pouring down his face.

According to Billboard, the ad features numerous cameos from athletes like NBA's Luka Doncic and Jason Taytum, and WNBA stars A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark.

Gatorade's CBO, Anuj Bhasin, shared that the sports drink brand chose him for the collaboration because of his "mindset of hard work, resilience and pushing boundaries," Sports Business Journal reports.

Bhasin also noted that the ad campaign aims to pay tribute to Gatorade's birthplace by "telling Gatorade's science-backed origin story - helping the Florida Gators overcome loss of steam and sweat - in modern, culturally relevant ways".

Questlove claimed to be shocked by Lamar's homage to The Roots in a recent interview

The new Gatorade ad featuring Kendrick Lamar drops days after the rapper was mentioned by The Roots' drummer, Questlove, in an interview.

Questlove appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week (Thursday, May 22), where he opened up about Lamar recreating the scene from their band's 1999 video of The Next Movement for the GNX visual.

"I was so shocked because the way that people told me — I woke up to 30 K. Dot texts. I thought, ‘Oh no.’ He just dissed us. I thought it was something else. And they were like, ‘No, he paid tribute to y’all in this video'."

Adding how it turned out to be a positive experience, Questlove said:

"It’s an honor, but it’s also a surprise when you see people acknowledging you after all this time."

The Roots is an American hip-hop band formed in 1987, with Black Thought and Questlove its only members who are still a part of it.

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More