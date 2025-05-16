"Therapy is clearly not working" — Internet reacts to Lorde watching Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's s*x tape after psychedelic therapy

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde shared that she watched the controversial s*x tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. In the interview, published on May 15, 2025, the New Zealand singer revealed that she was on MDMA and psilocybin therapy.

According to her, the drugs made her feel a certain way and for some reason she was unaware of, she ended up watching the infamous tape.

Sharing that she watched the tape back in 2022, the singer added:

"I found it so beautiful. And maybe it’s f**ked up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity."

Lorde continued to elaborate on what she felt when she watched the s*x tape. According to her, she could see the love between two people in the clip, which made the entire thing very pure. She further described that she felt Pamela Anderson and Tommy seemed so "free" in the controversial video.

Meanwhile, netizens took her comment into account and soon took to X, to react to it. One user commented on the platform:

"Therapy is clearly not working," tweeted a user on X.

Expand Tweet

"I just wanna know what the interviewer asked to get this answer," wrote a user.

"Some things dont need to be shared," read a tweet.

"That’s a wild take, but I get what she’s trying to say," wrote another user.

Several other users expressed similar sentiments, with one user commenting:

"The way she sees freedom in something so chaotic… lorde is truly on another planet."

"This is some weird f*cking sh*t to do and just admit to out of nowhere 💀," read a tweet.

"This is not therapy........," wrote a netizen.

Lorde reportedly underwent psilocybin therapy to deal with feelings related to stage fright

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde revealed that the psilocybin therapy she underwent, was to deal with feelings surrounding stage fright. Describing how she felt, the singer added that there was a feeling of freedom in her mind as well as body during the therapy.

In related news, Lorde is all set to release her fourth studio album, Virgin, on June 27, 2025. The New Zealand singer has also announced her tour, Ultrasound World Tour, to support the album. The tour is set to commence in September 2025 and will continue till December 2025.

During the tour, Lorde will cover a number of American cities like New York City, Austin, Nashville, Columbus, Portland, and Seattle. She will also take the tour to countries like England, Scotland, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, and Germany.

As for the s*x tape in question, it became one of the biggest scandals of the mid-90s. According to a 2023 article by Men's Health, the viral video remained quite popular till the 2010s. When the video initially got viral, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had to deal with massive media attention as well as several lawsuits.

In 2022, Hulu released a limited series based on the scandal, titled Pam & Tommy. The intricacies of the series were on the basis of a 2014 article titled "Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape," which was written by Amanda Chicago Lewis for Rolling Stone.

