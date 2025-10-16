How much was Britney Spears paying Kevin Federline for child support? Singer blasts ex-husband’s claims of rocky relationship with sons

Britney Spears has slammed her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he alleged that their kids were fearful of visiting Spears as teenagers. In his upcoming memoir, Federline also claimed that the pop star might be heading towards "something bad".

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline got married in 2004. They had two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, before their divorce in 2007. As per Page Six, Spears was initially giving Federline $40,000 per month in child support. It went down to $20,000 after Sean turned 18 in 2023. She made her last payment in November 2024, before Jayden finished high school.

Meanwhile, in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline alleged that Jayden and Sean were uncomfortable visiting their mother. He wrote:

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

Britney Spears responded to these allegations via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 15. She wrote:

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years," she added.

She accused Federline of spreading white lies, which are "going straight to the bank". The singer added that she has been living a private life but chose to open up this time because she "has had enough".

When Jayden opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears

Britney Spears Enjoys A Family Outing At Planet Hollywood Disney Springs (Image Source: Getty)

There reportedly was some tension between the two kids and Britney Spears in the past. In an interview with ITV in September 2022 (h/t Page Six), Jayden also opened up about his relationship with his mother, saying:

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love. I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

He added that it was “going to take a lot of time and effort” for things to become normal. They did so eventually, as Jayden and Sean reportedly spoke to Spears multiple times in 2023 onwards. The former, in particular, spent a lot of time with his mother in 2023.

Spears, meanwhile, had also married Sam Asghari in June 2022, but they got divorced in 2024. It was her third marriage, having been married to Jason Alexander in 2004 for just 55 hours.

