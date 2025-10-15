  • home icon
  • Music
  • What is Kevin Federline’s net worth? Britney Spears’ ex addresses claim that he wrote memoir because he is no longer receiving child support 

What is Kevin Federline’s net worth? Britney Spears’ ex addresses claim that he wrote memoir because he is no longer receiving child support 

By Devangee
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:13 GMT
Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday At Crazy Horse III Gentlemens Club In Las Vegas - Source: Getty
Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday At Crazy Horse III Gentlemens Club In Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Kevin Federline has addressed speculation that his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, was motivated by the end of Britney Spears’ child support payments. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on October 14, 2025, Federline was asked whether the book’s timing was linked to Spears’ payments ending. He replied, saying,

Ad
"You want to go there right away? Alright. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t want this book to be successful. I wish I’ll sell a million books or more, or whatever.”

However, he clarified that "money is not at the root of this story, [and] it never has been"

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kevin Federline, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with Britney Spears, said the project was years in the making because he wanted his children to be old enough to understand the book’s intent.

"Everything has always been about my family."

His memoir, running 228 pages, will be released on October 21, 2025.

Kevin Federline’s Net Worth

As of late 2025, Kevin Federline’s net worth is estimated at $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He first rose to fame in the early 2000s as a backup dancer for stars such as Michael Jackson, Pink, and Destiny’s Child. His marriage to Spears, from 2004 to 2007, brought him into the public eye, as did their short-lived UPN reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.

Ad

Following the couple’s separation in 2007, Britney Spears reportedly began paying Kevin Federline $20,000 per month in spousal and child support, which was later increased to approximately $40,000. Until their younger son, Jayden, turned 18 in September 2024, Spears reportedly paid Federline an estimated $5 million in total child support.

Kevin Federline’s entertainment career spans music, modeling, and television. His 2006 album Playing with Fire was reportedly met with poor reviews. He also appeared on screen in shows like Will & Grace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and One Tree Hill. He has also acted in films including You Got Served (2004) and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009).

Ad

In 2006, he became the face of Blue Marlin’s Five Star Vintage clothing line and made appearances in professional wrestling and advertising, notably defeating John Cena in a scripted WWE Raw match and starring in a 2007 Super Bowl commercial for Nationwide Insurance.

More about Federline's memoir

Kevin Federline said that You Thought You Knew was written to tell his story from his own perspective, not as a reaction to Spears’ 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

Ad

Speaking to US Weekly, a source close to Federline said that he wanted fans to hear “his side of the story in depth” after years of limited interviews.

"Kevin spent about three or four years working on the book."

However, controversy resurfaced after Britney Spears’ representative reportedly told Us Weekly that the memoir’s release “comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” accusing him of “profiting off her.”

Ad

The statement emphasized that Spears, now 43, prioritizes her children’s well-being above all:

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism."
Ad
Britney Spears Enjoys A Family Outing At Planet Hollywood Disney Springs (Image via Getty)
Britney Spears Enjoys A Family Outing At Planet Hollywood Disney Springs (Image via Getty)

Kevin Federline acknowledged he has not spoken directly to Britney Spears “in years” but hears about her through their sons. “I’m really worried,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Ad
"I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help."

Now 47, Kevin Federline’s memoir release follows a long career defined by public scrutiny and family-centered narratives. While his financial history and Spears’ child support payments have drawn attention, Federline maintains that You Thought You Knew is not a money-making project, but a personal account written for his children and those closest to him.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications