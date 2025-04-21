"This is a horrible PR move"- Netizens react as Tyla faces backlash over viral comment on her outfit being inspired by Britney Spears

Tyla drew criticism for claiming one of her Coachella outfits was not inspired by Britney Spears. The 23-year-old singer debuted her performance at the annual music festival during the first weekend on April 11, and returned to offer fans another glimpse of her stage presence on the second weekend on April 18.

A tweet from one of the young singer's fan pages on X on April 20 contained pictures from her Coachella performance in parallel with Britney Spears' 2001 VMAs outfit. The netizen wrote that the Grammy winner's "outfit for Coachella is inspired by the icon Britney Spears". However, replying to the tweet, the singer wrote:

"Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo"

Tyla's tweet earned her some backlash as many criticized her for allegedly refusing to credit Britney for the outfit's inspiration.

"this is a horrible pr move", wrote an X user.

"It's literally the same damn thing. Even if it was just a coincidence, the better pr move would to be like, yea, it's inspired by her. They must not want her associated with her or something," one person said.

"She should of just pretended it was and kept it pushing," commented another person.

"she likes being dragged at this point lol," one individual said.

A few people wondered if the singer's stylist made her aware that the outfit was purportedly made in resemblance to Britney's 2001 VMAs look.

"Please talk with your stylist they were inspired for sure," one person said.

"Well somebody was inspired, maybe not her but most probably her stylist because girl…," another netizen said.

Some others defended the singer, claiming every outfit that looks similar to something that came before at a glance need not be the result of an inspiration.

"So if someone wears something once, whoever else wears it, until the end of time, is just biting their style?" one person said.

"not everything has to be an inspiration from decades ago and that’s ok," one person chimed in.

Breaking down Tyla's Coachella 2nd weekend outfit

On Friday, Tyla donned a green bra top with purple floral designs, pairing it with low-rise blue denim shorts decked with beads, safety pins, and matching green fringes. Tyla picked silver body chains with crystalized teardrop pendants in accessories while flaunting her navel piercing.

She went for zebra print ankle boots to pair with her outfit, and later replaced them with knee-high boots.

Spectators found a similarity between the Water crooner's outfit and Britney Spears' 2001 MTV Video Music Awards ensemble. It was initially perceived that the young singer paid homage to Britney with her Coachella look. Multiple outlets, including Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Complex, reported the same.

Britney Spears, for her part, appeared on stage at the 2001 VMAs to perform I'm a Slave 4 U in a green bra top with an ornamented center gore, bedazzled low-rise jean shorts with long peacock blue fabric on both sides, and decked mid-rise boots.

The highlight of her ensemble was an albino python with a bright yellow and white body pattern, which Britney carried around her neck.

Despite certain details that were unique in both Britney Spears and Tyla's ensembles, the Push 2 Start hitmaker's tweet refuting that she drew inspiration from her industry senior started a discourse among the netizens.

