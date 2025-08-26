How long was Britney Spears married to Sam Asghari? Singer calls her marriage "a fake distraction" to cope with being "cut off" from her sons

On August 24, 2025, Gimme More singer Britney Spears reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari via an Instagram post. The singer, who was married to Asghari from June 2022 to December 2024, commented on her marital relationship, which spanned almost two years, stating it occurred during the "hardest years" of her life.

Ad

In the Instagram post's now-deleted caption, Britney Spears mentioned that around the time of her marriage to Sam Asghari, her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were cut off from her.

"I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

Ad

Trending

Britney and Sam Asghari in Maui in 2022 (Image via Instagram/ @britneyspears)

The singer's Instagram post quickly took another direction after her admission concerning her marriage to Sam Asghari. She wrote how she is healing and that feeling hungry like a child is her proof of the same. Telling her fans that it is the first time she's eating in her life, Britney wrote:

Ad

"I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there.... Today I thank Jesus for food it feel like telling others NO... Owning my body... and letting them REALLY know where im from... My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life... so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now...god bless u all."

Ad

"No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart"- When Britney Spears opened up about being cut off from her kids

While Britney Spears reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari, feeling like a "fake distraction" around the time she was separated from her children, the singer previously wrote a lengthy Instagram post in August 2022, addressing the same.

Ad

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote that it was difficult for her to let go of things she loves, like her children, adding that the situation concerning them could've been dealt with privately. Addressing rumors by media tabloids, the singer wrote how a British network claimed her ex-husband Kevin Federline's partner wanted to keep the kids away from "all of the controversy and trauma" in Britney's house.

Ad

Britney Spears mentioned that her biweekly sessions with her sons were reduced to once a week, stating that teenagers are difficult to deal with. However, the singer acknowledged that her sons, Preston and Jayden, were being "hateful", citing that they'd go into their room and lock the door when they'd visit her.

The singer mentioned that her kids had stopped visiting her despite constant efforts on her end, adding that her sons informed her that they'd be visiting her less. She also mentioned informing her ex-husband, Federline, of the same, who assured her that the kids won't do that to her. However, it was since the conversation that Britney hadn't seen her children.

Ad

“I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to be that these days, cruelty does in fact win, although it’s not about winning or losing !!! But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!!”

Ad

News of Britney Spears' children cutting off from her followed her ex's statement to the Daily Mail in August, 2022. At the time, Federline told the publication that his teenage sons had been avoiding Britney owing to her controversial images on social media following the end of a 13-year-long conservatorship.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline mentioned.

Ad

Britney Spears' last known relationship after her divorce from Sam Asghari was with contractor Paul Soliz. While there were several rumors of the relationship coming to an end, as per the Daily Mail's February 2025 report, the singer was reportedly back to dating Soliz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More