  • home icon
  • Music
  • Did Britney Spears’ team just respond to Kevin Federline’s shocking allegations in his new book?

Did Britney Spears’ team just respond to Kevin Federline’s shocking allegations in his new book?

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 15, 2025 00:57 GMT
29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Dinner and Show - Source: Getty
Britney Spears at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards(Image via J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Britney Spears' representatives spoke out about the allegations that the pop star's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. It turns out that the Toxic singer doesn't want to get dragged into her ex's drama, and her team made it known in a statement shared exclusively with People on Tuesday, October 14.

Ad

In the excerpt of the memoir shared in The New York Times on October 14, Federline shared about the "situation with Britney" and how he thinks "it's racing toward something irreversible. He also wrote details about the time their sons lived with her and how they allegedly said that they didn't want to go back to her house, partly because of fear.

However, Britney Spears' rep accuses Federline of trying to drag the pop star's name for profit. The statement reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me]."
Ad
Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Speaking of child support, Spears initially paid Federline $20,000 per month following their split. It later increased to $40,000 per month in 2018 because their two sons were with their father in Hawaii most of the time. However, after Jayden turned 18 and graduated from high school in November 2024, the pop star's child support also ended.

Ad

More about Britney Spears, as shared in Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir

In the excerpt of Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew from The New York Times, he made several claims about Britney Spears, specifically about instances when their two sons stayed with her in her home. One of those claims includes an alleged concerning behavior their sons told him, like waking up in the night to find her "standing silently in the doorway" and watching them sleep.

Ad

Britney Spears' ex-husband also claimed an instance where the Toxic singer allegedly watched her kids sleep with a knife in her hand. Talking about the bizarre behavior, he further wrote:

"Then she'd [Britney Spears] turn around and pad off without explanation."
Ad

It's reportedly one of the reasons why their kids didn't want to go back to her house, because they were scared. He also talked about helping "bridge the gap" between the Toxic singer and their kids, saying:

"It's hard because when I really reflect on everything that's happened—my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I've spent two decades trying to bridge that gap."
Ad

The former couple married in 2004 and welcomed their two sons before they finalized their divorce in 2007. They had a custody battle over their two sons, which ended a year later, with Federline getting full custody of both kids.

Elsewhere in his memoir, Kevin Federline also sounded the alarm about Britney Spears' current "situation." He claims that "the clock is ticking" in regards to the pop star, adding that he thinks "something bad is going to happen if things don't change."

Ad

Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew drops on October 21.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications