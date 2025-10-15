Did Britney Spears’ team just respond to Kevin Federline’s shocking allegations in his new book?

Britney Spears' representatives spoke out about the allegations that the pop star's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. It turns out that the Toxic singer doesn't want to get dragged into her ex's drama, and her team made it known in a statement shared exclusively with People on Tuesday, October 14.In the excerpt of the memoir shared in The New York Times on October 14, Federline shared about the &quot;situation with Britney&quot; and how he thinks &quot;it's racing toward something irreversible. He also wrote details about the time their sons lived with her and how they allegedly said that they didn't want to go back to her house, partly because of fear.However, Britney Spears' rep accuses Federline of trying to drag the pop star's name for profit. The statement reads:&quot;With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].&quot;Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Speaking of child support, Spears initially paid Federline $20,000 per month following their split. It later increased to $40,000 per month in 2018 because their two sons were with their father in Hawaii most of the time. However, after Jayden turned 18 and graduated from high school in November 2024, the pop star's child support also ended.More about Britney Spears, as shared in Kevin Federline's upcoming memoirIn the excerpt of Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew from The New York Times, he made several claims about Britney Spears, specifically about instances when their two sons stayed with her in her home. One of those claims includes an alleged concerning behavior their sons told him, like waking up in the night to find her &quot;standing silently in the doorway&quot; and watching them sleep.Britney Spears' ex-husband also claimed an instance where the Toxic singer allegedly watched her kids sleep with a knife in her hand. Talking about the bizarre behavior, he further wrote:&quot;Then she'd [Britney Spears] turn around and pad off without explanation.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's reportedly one of the reasons why their kids didn't want to go back to her house, because they were scared. He also talked about helping &quot;bridge the gap&quot; between the Toxic singer and their kids, saying:&quot;It's hard because when I really reflect on everything that's happened—my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I've spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.&quot;The former couple married in 2004 and welcomed their two sons before they finalized their divorce in 2007. They had a custody battle over their two sons, which ended a year later, with Federline getting full custody of both kids.Elsewhere in his memoir, Kevin Federline also sounded the alarm about Britney Spears' current &quot;situation.&quot; He claims that &quot;the clock is ticking&quot; in regards to the pop star, adding that he thinks &quot;something bad is going to happen if things don't change.&quot;Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew drops on October 21.