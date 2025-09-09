“It’s lowkey giving Britney”: Netizens react to Bratz recreating Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 VMAs performance

On September 7, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter premiered her single Tears at the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place in the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The performance stood out as both a work of art and a politically provocative stance to support transgender rights.

During the performance, Carpenter was accompanied by several RuPaul's Drag Race Queens who carried cheek signs. The act ended with the Espresso singer dancing in the rain, which many viewers inferred as a tribute to Britney Spears, referencing the iconic tour moments of the early 2000s.

The recreation of Spears' "... Baby One More Time" tour was noted as being nostalgic by fans, with one saying:

“It’s lowkey giving Britney.”

Keke Pomegranate @dollpulence @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn It’s lowkey giving Britney

Some fans expressed their fascination and excitement with the recreation, commenting on its creativity. Many netizens urge Bratz to recreate this viral moment.

Bratz has recreated iconic celebrity styles and performances, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Lana Del Rey, by designing dolls that embody their legendary appearances and performances.

dyn young 🏳️‍🌈🔺 (linkinbio) @jadentyoung @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn I love when Bratz recreates things

ryker 🖤 @warmdteam @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn wow that is all i have to say 🤩

Bag chaser 🧌 @deadbynextweek @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn The concept of Bratz recreating Sabrina recreating Britney.

Most fans pointed out the importance of such reinterpretations, indicating:

Chelsea Fan @Footballraul @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn Sabrina on stage, Bratz on replay — the multiverse is officially open 🪞✨

Metalmind (🩵,🧡) @metalmiind @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn It’s impressive how iconic performances can inspire creative reinterpretations, even in unexpected forms

Jaydene🍒 @itsjaydenex @PopCrave @SabrinaAnnLynn this collab feels so natural like sabrina’s whole brand was already bratz-coded from the start

Highlights from Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 VMA performance and awards

Sabrina Carpenter performed her single Tears, the second single of her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The show was an energetic tribute to the aesthetics of 2000s pop culture, especially inspired by the Britney Spears 2001 tour, Dream Within a Dream Tour.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Carpenter wore a bedazzled fringe halter top and sequin hot pants, which reflected the iconic appearance of Spears at that time. The set design replicated a street scene in New York, including fake rain, which only added to the nostalgia.

Carpenter was accompanied by several drag queens, among them Denali, Willam, Symone, Laganja Estranja, and Lexi Love, holding signs in support of trans rights, including slogans "Protect trans rights" and "In trans we trust." This inclusion affirmed Carpenter's LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Not only did Sabrina Carpenter deliver a memorable performance of her single Tears at the MTV Video Music Awards, but she also won several awards. She received three major awards: Best Album for Short n’ Sweet, Best Pop Artist, and Best Visual Effects in the music video of Manchild.

In her acceptance speech for Best Album, Carpenter mentioned her admiration of the drag performers who had joined her onstage, saying:

"To my queens: This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be part of something so… more often than not, that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is yours… I'm so grateful. So grateful to do that."

Sabrina Carpenter’s single: Tears

During the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Sabrina Carpenter gave a live performance of her single Tears, part of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend. Officially released on August 29, 2025, through Island Records, Tears is a disco-inspired pop track with clear influences from Donna Summer.

Co-written by Carpenter with John Ryan and Jack Antonoff, who also collaborated on the production of the song. Thematically, the song examines the aspects of emotional sensitivity, self-identity, and empowerment.

The accompanying music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, further elaborates on the song's narrative. In the music video, Carpenter is seen entering a mysterious house following a car crash, where she encounters a drag queen played by Colman Domingo.

The video revolves around transformation and empowerment, promoting the overall advocacy of Carpenter for inclusion and social consciousness.

