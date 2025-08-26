"Done with my apology tour" - Perez Hilton reacts to his old Britney Spears apology video for calling her "Unfit Parent" & more in the past

Perez Hilton reflected on his past treatment of Britney Spears during his appearance on Popcorned Planet podcast, released on August 25, 2025. In this podcast, Andy Signore played an old video from Hilton’s YouTube channel, originally posted on June 24, 2021, where Hilton had publicly apologized to Britney Spears.

Ad

Reacting to the clip, Hilton noted that he had already been on a journey of accountability for several years.

"The video that you shared was from four years ago. I also now am different from even then. I’m done with my apology tour," he said.

For context, Perez Hilton’s commentary on Spears dates back to June 30, 2007, when he published an article on his website titled “Unfit Parent”. At the time, he criticized the singer for partying instead of staying home with her young children.

Ad

Trending

"The monster formerly known as Britney Spears went out clubbing with her friends at Les Deux last night. Meanwhile, the nannies took care of her babies. Cuz you know that one and two-year-olds don’t sleep through the entire night!" Perez Hilton wrote.

Ad

Moreover, Hilton frequently mocked Spears in videos on his channel. According to the Los Angeles Times, he even produced T-shirts that read “Why wasn’t it Britney?” after actor Heath Ledger died in 2008. In his 2020 memoir, TMI: My Life in Scandal, he described the singer as “an embarrassment”. He attributed her struggles to excessive partying rather than serious mental-health challenges.

However, Britney Spears herself spoke out on June 23, 2021, during a court hearing in Los Angeles. Here, she asked to end the conservatorship that had controlled her life for 13 years, per LA Times.

Ad

Following her testimony, Perez Hilton joined the list of public figures reassessing their treatment of Britney Spears and began offering apologies through media interviews.

In the aforementioned 2021 YouTube video that Andy Signore played during the podcast, Hilton directly addressed Spears and her fans.

"I fully own how reprehensible I used to be back in the day. I can see it. I can acknowledge it. And I carry with me deep shame and regret, especially knowing that I contributed to Britney Spears’ pain and to the ‘Free Britney’ movement. I would like to apologize to them as well," he had said

Ad

Referring to his apology video, the podcaster emphasized that he meant every word at the time. He explained that everything he said in that apology video was genuine and that he felt “freaking… proud” of being able to publicly acknowledge his role in Spears’ pain.

Perez Hilton reflects on his Britney Spears apology video during Andy Signore’s podcast

Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned Popcorned Planet episode, before playing the video of Perez Hilton apologizing to Britney Spears, Signore clarified that his intention was not to dwell on Hilton’s past. Rather, it was to acknowledge the apology Hilton had made.

Ad

Signore explained that while many Britney fans believed Hilton bore responsibility for the mistreatment of the singer in the media, he wanted to give Hilton credit for publicly apologizing.

"Like folks that don’t know, he has apologized for the way he treated Britney, which was a big thing I had an issue with Perez…I have my feelings on that but you’ve come forward to your credit, you’ve said it, and … really passionately have defended yourself," Signore explained.

Ad

He then played Hilton’s apology video and added that he had long carried “preconceived issues” about the podcaster based on past reporting, but wanted to give Hilton an opportunity to explain how he changed over time.

"To folks like me and others who still sort of don’t know, what do you say to these people that are still sort of prejudging you…I guess my first question is just like…How have you changed, and what has that change been like for you?" Signore asked.

Ad

Britney Spears enjoys a family outing at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs (Image via Getty)

Reflecting on the backlash he faced over his comments about Britney Spears, Perez Hilton responded that while he would not necessarily call his critics “bullies,” he saw the response as hypocritical at times. He argued that no one is without flaws and “perfect.”

Ad

He stressed that when he criticized Britney Spears, he was a different person than he is today. He further added that he had a lot of critics who did not "believe in giving" him "space or grace to grow and be better and do better". These people wanted to keep him in this "prison cell" of the past. But Hilton emphasized that he does not live there anymore.

Hilton also reflected on how the internet has kept his old remarks alive, noting that comments he made 15 or even 20 years ago continue to resurface. He further stated:

Ad

"And the fact that I’m even still here 21 years later, I’ve outlasted all of my peers and so much even of my counterparts in the traditional media world."

Britney Spears performs at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 12, 2018. (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton also mentioned that he has the same introduction in his YouTube videos, where he usually calls himself “the original influencer.” The podcaster told Andy Signore that the title is not used “flippantly,” recalling how he began his career before social media platforms even existed. In his view, his work laid the groundwork for what has become the modern influencer era.

Ad

Currently, Perez Hilton remains active on his YouTube channel, where he regularly shares videos covering entertainment, pop culture, and current affairs, engaging with his audience in the digital space.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears remains focused on her personal recovery following her divorce from Sam Asghari. She also continues to maintain an active presence on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More