How much did Paris Jackson really inherit from Michael Jackson’s estate? Details explored

After raising concerns about &quot;premium payouts&quot; Michael Jackson's estate paid to his executor, new court filings revealed that Paris Jackson received around $65 million from her father's estate. Back in July 2025, she objected to a court approval for $625k in payments to the executors of Michael's estate, alleging that it is for &quot;unrecorded attorney time.&quot; The filing also revealed that two of the three law firms received their &quot;premium payments&quot; when the court's order only allowed partial payments before court approval was granted. In response to Paris' filing, the executors of Michael's estate filed a motion last Thursday, October 9, per People. The motion includes a disclosure of how much Paris Jackson received from her father's estate. It states:&quot;Few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits. She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe executors further claimed in the new court filings that their business judgment made what was once a deeply indebted estate into a substantial one that is now reportedly worth $2 billion and a &quot;powerhouse and force in the music business.&quot; They also called Paris Jackson's previous claims about &quot;lavish gratuities&quot; given to counsel &quot;knowingly false.&quot; They further claimed that any bonus given was paid with consideration and that they were given &quot;for extraordinary services and results.&quot;Paris Jackson reportedly has a $150 million net worthFor the past 16 years, since Michael Jackson died, there were very few, if any, details about how much his beneficiaries, which include his mother, Katherine, and children Paris, Prince Michael, and Blanket, received from his estate. That said, at the time of his death, Michael was in debt for around $500 million, although his estate would go on to earn about $2 billion since 2009.Prince, Paris, and Bigi (formerly Blanket) Jackson (Image via Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)But as of October 2025, Paris Jackson's net worth is around $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her fortune came from her father's estate, including the reported $65 million she received since 2009, per the disclosure in the recent filings of the executors of his father's estate. Paris Jackson has a 13% interest in her father's estate, tied with her two brothers. They were left a 40% interest in Michael's estate, with the other 40% left to his mother, Katherine, who is now 95 years old. When she dies, the three kids will receive her 40%, giving each of Michael's kids around 26.7% each. The remaining 20% of Michael's estate has been left to various charities. So, if Paris reportedly received $65 million since 2009, it's safe to assume that each of her siblings must have already received the same amount. It also implies that Katherine Jackson received more or less $200 million from her son's estate since 2009, with various charities receiving around $100 million. Paris Jackson's other asset, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a house she bought in the Hollywood Hills for $4 million in 2022. She also has around $64 million in paper stakes from Michael Jackson's catalog, which is valued at around $1.2 billion.